Harvard Names Ex-Merck CEO Frazier, KKR’s Bae to Its Board

(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University brought on Kenneth C. Frazier, the former chief executive officer of Merck & Co., and KKR & Co. Co-CEO Joseph Y. Bae to its governing board.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Both were elected Sunday by Harvard Corp. with the consent of the board of overseers, according to a statement from Alan M. Garber, the university’s interim president.

Frazier will become a fellow of Harvard College on Feb. 7, filling a vacancy left by David Rubenstein in June 2023. Bae will become a fellow on July 1, when Paul J. Finnegan departs.

“We know that they share a commitment to academic freedom, inclusion, and the pursuit of excellence in Harvard’s mission of teaching and research,” Garber said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.