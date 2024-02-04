Harvard Names Ex-Merck CEO Frazier, KKR’s Bae to Its Board
(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University brought on Kenneth C. Frazier, the former chief executive officer of Merck & Co., and KKR & Co. Co-CEO Joseph Y. Bae to its governing board.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Stock Market’s ‘Rah-Rah Mob’ Confronts February’s Weak Record
Biden Swipes at Trump’s Personality in ‘Weirdest Campaign’ Yet
Both were elected Sunday by Harvard Corp. with the consent of the board of overseers, according to a statement from Alan M. Garber, the university’s interim president.
Frazier will become a fellow of Harvard College on Feb. 7, filling a vacancy left by David Rubenstein in June 2023. Bae will become a fellow on July 1, when Paul J. Finnegan departs.
“We know that they share a commitment to academic freedom, inclusion, and the pursuit of excellence in Harvard’s mission of teaching and research,” Garber said.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Brutal Crime Crackdown Is Emboldening Leaders Across Latin America
Mano dura de El Salvador contra el crimen seduce a América Latina
Chinese Students Abroad Struggle With Tuition as Economy Falters
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.