Harvard Taps Corporate Bond Market, Snags ‘Insatiable Demand’

(Bloomberg) -- Harvard University — armed with a AAA credit rating and $50 billion endowment — easily tapped the corporate bond market, shrugging off recent controversies swirling around the school.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield on the $750 million debt sale was cut to 47 basis points higher than Treasuries for the debt, which matures in 2035, compared to earlier price talk of 60 basis points.

The bond priced at one of the tightest spread to US Treasuries of any 11-year investment-grade bond going back to at least 2009, according to a person familiar with the matter who declined to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak on the transaction. The deal traded at tighter spreads in trades on Wednesday morning, indicating strong demand.

“There’s insatiable demand for premier names in the higher-ed space. Obviously Harvard would be one of those at the top of the tier,” said Chris Brigati, senior vice president at SWBC Investment Services, adding that the deal did “extremely well.”

The sale — which was heavily marketed to foreign investors and pension funds — drew in buyers as top-rated paper is a rarity in the corporate bond market. The debt raise was handily able to buck any concerns that the recent departure of its president and the withdrawal of some prominent donors might impact the appetite for Harvard bonds.

Harvard has come under scrutiny from lawmakers, students, alumni and donors in the wake of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel amid a backlash against diversity and inclusion initiatives, resulting in the resignation this year of President Claudine Gay. Some of its most prominent benefactors have signaled they won’t commit more money to the school. In addition, the school is facing inquiries in two Congressional committees, federal lawsuits and possible government actions could take away financial support.

Story continues

Despite the cloud hanging over it, Harvard is among is among borrowers in the muni market that are “too big to fail,” according to Eric Kazatsky, municipal strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence. With the school’s endowment roughly 10 times bigger than its debt outstanding, “they’re infallible to a certain degree,” he said.

For the pricing to be affected by the recent controversies, Kazatsky said a major swath of investors would have needed to shun the deal. Based on the pricing, he said that did not happen.

The majority of the issuers in Bloomberg’s AAA Corporate Bond Index are either elite colleges like Harvard, Yale University and the University of Notre Dame or wealthy not-for-profit foundations. There are only two traditional corporations left in the index with top ratings, Microsoft Corp. and Johnson & Johnson, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Harvard’s bonds are index-eligible and could have appealed to buyers abroad and pension funds. Multiple pages in the deal’s offering documents were targeted at foreign investors outlining regulatory language for potential buyers in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Canada, and Switzerland.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. led the taxable bond sale. Harvard is also planning to borrow $900 million of tax-exempt bonds in April, according to a regulatory filing. The deal – which is raising money for general corporate purposes – came to market with a corporate identifier.

A spokesperson for Harvard didn’t have immediate comment. A Goldman spokesperson declined to comment.

Last week, S&P Global Ratings analysts said potential risks are looming “over the medium term” that could lead to an impact on student demand, fundraising, and other financial support that Harvard receives. But the ratings company said the school’s financial strength mitigates those challenges.

--With assistance from Janet Lorin and Michael Gambale.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.