Harvard Tops 2023 ‘World Reputation Ranking’; Chinese Schools On The Rise

Harvard University is the most powerful global university brand in Times Higher Education’s latest World Reputation Ranking, which lists the globe’s top 200 most prestigious universities as judged by the world’s largest survey of academics.

Harvard University retained its top spot for the 13th consecutive year. In second place is Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is second for the 8th year in a row; and in third place is Stanford University, which is third for the 2nd year in a row.

U.S. universities took six of the top 10 places, with the others taken up by two UK institutions and one Chinese and one Japanese. The University of Wisconsin-Madison made a significant leap in the relatively stable ranking, moving from band 61-70 to 39th.

Chinese universities’ rise in reputation continues with Tsinghua University leading the way, moving up yet another place from 10th two years ago, 9th last year and to 8th this year.

TOP 10 UNIVERSITIES IN THE’s WORLD REPUTATION RANKINGS 2023

Institution Country Rank 2023 Rank 2022 WUR 2024 Harvard University United States 1 1 4 Massachusetts Institute of Technology United States 2 2 3 Stanford University United States 3 3 2 University of Oxford United Kingdom 4 4 1 University of Cambridge United Kingdom 5 5 5 University of California, Berkeley United States 6 6 9 Princeton University United States 7 7 6 Tsinghua University China 8 9 12 Yale University United States 9 8 10 The University of Tokyo Japan 10 10 29

U.S. DOMINATES RANKING AGAIN, BUT LOSES GROUND FROM 2022

THE’s World Reputation Ranking is the world’s largest invitation-only academic opinion survey providing the definitive list of the top 200 most powerful global university brands, based on the judgement of senior published academics. The U.S. has 52 institutions in the ranking — four fewer than last year — and the UK continues to have the second highest number of institutions with 20, four fewer than last year, too.

Mainland China has 15 universities ranked this year, eight in the top 100. Peking University has moved up two places again, from 15th two years ago, 13th last year to 11th this year. Germany follows Mainland China with 14 universities in the ranking.

“Reputation really matters — it is the global currency of higher education, helping universities attract and retain talent, bring in research collaborators and court inward investment,” says Phil Baty, THE’s chief global affairs officer. THE is Poets&Quants‘ parent company. “It also gives students and alumni the prestige they need in a global jobs market. That’s why THE’s World Reputation Rankings have become a closely watched barometer of the world’s top academic brands.

“It is clear the global power dynamics in elite higher education are shifting. The U.S. and UK may still boast the world’s most prestigious universities, but Beijing has two leading institutions edging ever closer to the very top of the reputation rankings, and overall, the U.S. and UK are losing ground. This has real implications for the global movement of talent, and the geopolitics of knowledge creation and innovation. How long will the U.S. remain so dominant?”

AS SOME INSTITUTIONS RISE, OTHERS FALL

A record 38,796 academics from 166 countries/regions were asked to name, at most, 15 universities they believe are the best in research and teaching in their field. Over 520,000 votes were cast to provide the clearest picture of universities with the best reputation for research and teaching.

There is a significant rise this year in the number of universities from the Arab region among the leading 200 institutions. Seven new institutions from the region joined the ranking: Abu Dhabi University is one of three in the United Arab Emirates to enter the ranking for the first time this year, alongside two new Saudi institutions and American University of the Middle East from Kuwait and Beirut Arab University from Lebanon.

European universities that improved their positions within the top 50 include the Technical University of Munich and Delft University of Technology and French institutions have maintained their upward trajectories following recent mergers.

As some institutions rise, others inevitably fall, and Australian universities performed less well this year with five of its six institutions falling.

COUNTRIES WITH THE MOST UNIVERSITIES IN THE WORLD REPUTATION RANKING 2023 & THEIR HIGHEST-RANKED INSTITUTION

Country No. of institutions Top institution Position United States 52 Harvard University 1 United Kingdom 20 University of Oxford 4 China 15 Tsinghua University 8 Germany 14 Technical University of Munich 28 Japan 10 The University of Tokyo 10 Netherlands 9 Delft University of Technology Joint 40 France 8 Université Paris-Saclay Joint 44 Canada 7 University of Toronto 21 Australia 6 University of Melbourne 51-60

THE IMPACT OF GOVERNMENT ON REPUTATION

“The role of governments in university activities is reflected the growing importance of country reputation, particularly when it comes to student recruitment,” says Mark Sudbury, THE’s head of reputation, who also runs the World 100 Reputation Network. “In a number of countries, new government regulations around immigration are having an increasing influence on how prospective international students and their advisers view universities.

“The challenging political and economic circumstances facing universities around the world means that they will have to work even harder to build their reputations with key audience groups and to prove their relevance to society.”

Since THE brought the survey in-house the number of responses has increased more than three-fold in the last three years, with an increase of 30% in the last year, demonstrating its growing popularity. It is the biggest and most comprehensive survey of its kind in the world and underpins THE’s world-renowned World University Rankings.

Click here to see the full 2023 World Reputation Ranking.

