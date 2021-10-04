Harvest Announces Filing of the Preliminary Prospectus for Canada's First Sports & Entertainment Index ETF

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Canadian securities regulators for Canada's first sports & entertainment industry ETF, the Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF ("HSPN"). This innovative ETF is designed to provide Canadian investors access to the growing and dynamic sports entertainment industry.

"We are excited to bring another first to Canada with the Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF" said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest. "Sports entertainment has grown into a true global leisure industry and has experienced wide acceptance across all venues from spectator to e-gaming to merchandizing and ticketing. The Sports business is regaining its foothold after months of lost revenues and empty stadiums while e-gaming continues to grow into a multi billion-dollar Industry."

HSPN seeks to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the Solactive Sports & Entertainment Index. The Solactive Sports & Entertainment Index primarily includes issuers that are engaged in iGambling, eGaming, sports equipment & apparel, event bookings & entertainment and professional sports that are listed on a regulated stock exchange in North America and select global developed markets.

Harvest, a registered investment fund manager and portfolio manager, will act as promoter, trustee, manager and portfolio manager of HSPN and will be responsible for the administration of HSPN.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing approximately $1.8 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

A preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to securities of the Harvest Sports & Entertainment Index ETF has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). There will not be any sale or acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

