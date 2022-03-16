Harvest Announces Termination Details for the Harvest US Equity Plus Income ETF

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

OAKVILLE, ON, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Further to its announcement on December 15, 2021, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc., the manager of Harvest US Equity Plus Income ETF (the "ETF"), announces that the Class A Units (TSX: HUL) and Class U Units (TSX: HUL.U) of the ETF were terminated effective March 15, 2022. The Class A and Class U units of the ETF were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange as at the close of business on March 15, 2022.

The Class A Units of the ETF final net asset value per unit was $9.4117 CAD. The Class U Units of the ETF final net asset value per unit was $10.2795 USD. Payment of the termination proceeds will be made on or about March 22, 2022 to the beneficial holders of such units through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

For additional information: Please visit www.harvestportfolios.com, e-mail info@harvestportfolios.com or call toll free 1-866-998-8298.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

