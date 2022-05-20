U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

Harvest Declares Big Pharma Split Corp. May 2022 Distribution

1 min read
In this article:
OAKVILLE, ON, May 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share (TSX: PRM) for the month ending May 31, 2022. The distribution is payable June 9, 2022 to class A shareholders of record at the close of business May 31, 2022.

About Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell shares of the investment fund on the TSX. If the shares are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying shares of the investment fund and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning shares of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the investment fund. You can find more detailed information about the investment fund in these documents.

