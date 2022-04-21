U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,496.00
    +40.50 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,336.00
    +257.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,183.75
    +179.00 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.90
    +21.20 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.15
    +0.96 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.50
    -16.10 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    24.67
    -0.60 (-2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.94
    -1.43 (-6.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3030
    -0.0035 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1900
    +0.2630 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,480.82
    +372.80 (+0.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.81
    +23.84 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,647.39
    +18.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Harvest ETFs announces April 2022 Distributions

·2 min read
In this article:
  • HBF-B.TO
  • HBF-U.TO
  • HBF.TO
  • HPF-U.TO
  • HPF.TO
  • HGR.TO
  • HHL-B.TO
  • HHL-U.TO
  • HHL.TO
  • HTA-B.TO
  • HTA-U.TO
  • HTA.TO
  • HUBL-U.TO
  • HUBL.TO
  • HDIF.TO
  • HUTL.TO

OAKVILLE, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces the following distributions for Harvest ETFs for the month ending April 29, 2022. The distribution will be paid on or about May 9, 2022 to unitholders of record on April 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of April 28, 2022.

Harvest has established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") for certain classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly basis. Certain Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.

Harvest ETF

TSX Ticker

Distribution

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF

HHL

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US)

HHL.U

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (Unhedged)

HHL.B

$0.0583 per unit

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF

HBF

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)

HBF.U

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (Unhedged)

HBF.B

$0.0600 per unit

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF

HPF

$0.0150 per unit

Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)

HPF.U

$0.0150 per unit

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF

HTA

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US)

HTA.U

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (Unhedged)

HTA.B

$0.1000 per unit

Harvest Global REIT Leaders Income ETF

HGR

$0.0458 per unit

Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF

HUBL

$0.0833 per unit

Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF (US)

HUBL.U

$0.0833 per unit

Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF

HUTL

$0.1166 per unit

Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF

HDIF

$0.0708 per unit

Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/21/c2996.html

