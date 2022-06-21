Harvest ETFs announces June 2022 Distributions
OAKVILLE, ON, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. ("Harvest") announces the following distributions for Harvest ETFs for the month ending June 30, 2022. The distribution will be paid on or about July 8, 2022 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.
Harvest has established a Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") for certain classes of Harvest ETFs, allowing investors to easily benefit from compounding their distributions on a monthly basis. Certain Harvest ETFs listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) are eligible for the Distribution Reinvestment Plan, provided that their investment dealer supports participation in the DRIP. Investors may opt into the DRIP by contacting their investment dealer, otherwise distributions will be paid in cash.
Harvest ETF
TSX Ticker
Distribution
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF
HHL
$0.0583 per unit
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (US)
HHL.U
$0.0583 per unit
Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF (Unhedged)
HHL.B
$0.0583 per unit
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
HBF
$0.0600 per unit
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)
HBF.U
$0.0600 per unit
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (Unhedged)
HBF.B
$0.0600 per unit
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF
HPF
$0.0150 per unit
Harvest Energy Leaders Plus Income ETF (US)
HPF.U
$0.0150 per unit
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF
HTA
$0.1000 per unit
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (US)
HTA.U
$0.1000 per unit
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (Unhedged)
HTA.B
$0.1000 per unit
Harvest Global REIT Leaders Income ETF
HGR
$0.0458 per unit
Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF
HUBL
$0.0833 per unit
Harvest US Bank Leaders Income ETF (US)
HUBL.U
$0.0833 per unit
Harvest Equal Weight Global Utilities Income ETF
HUTL
$0.1166 per unit
Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF
HDIF
$0.0708 per unit
Founded in 2009, Harvest is a Canadian Investment Fund Manager managing $2.3 billion in assets for Canadian Investors. Harvest offers an innovative suite of exchange traded funds, mutual funds and publicly-listed structured fund products designed to satisfy the long-term growth and income needs of investors. We pride ourselves in creating trusted investment solutions that meet the expectations of our investors.
You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.
SOURCE Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c8640.html