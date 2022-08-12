U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,238.34
    +31.07 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,469.15
    +132.48 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,915.08
    +135.17 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,989.83
    +14.57 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.90
    -2.44 (-2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    20.46
    +0.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0255
    -0.0070 (-0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8660
    -0.0220 (-0.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2127
    -0.0075 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6240
    +0.6250 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,826.38
    -651.36 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.10
    -5.19 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.06
    +27.15 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Harvest ETFs Opens the Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HLIF.TO

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Harvest ETFs, and his team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Harvest Canadian Equity Income Leaders ETF (TSX: HLIF).

Harvest ETFs is an independent investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Harvest's mission is to build wealth for investors through the ownership of strong businesses with the potential to grow and generate income over the long-term.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/12/c0284.html

Recommended Stories