Harvest ETFs Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Michael Kovacs, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer at Harvest ETFs and his team joined Graham Mackenzie Sector Head, Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the launch of the Harvest Diversified Monthly Income ETF (TSX: HDIF) and open the market.

Harvest ETFs is an independent investment fund manager with over $2 billion in assets under management. Harvest's mission is to build wealth for investors through the ownership of strong businesses with the potential to grow and generate income over the long-term.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Friday March 18, 2022

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: 120 Adelaide St W.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/18/c0885.html