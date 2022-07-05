U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

Harvest Group Acquires Target Brokerage, Three Sixty Sales

·3 min read

Harvest Group is excited to announce an acquisition of boutique Target brokerage, Three Sixty Sales.

MINNEAPOLIS, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This strategic acquisition combines Harvest Group's differentiated service model and capabilities in digital commerce, analytics, and digital advertising with Three Sixty's depth of experience and relationships serving Target for the past 16 years. Both founded in 2006, the combined result is a retail growth agency that is unique to the market with incredible experience at Target, proprietary technology & systems, and centralized resources at scale. The combined team will be designed to grow national brands and owned brand businesses by providing in-store, e-commerce, and advertising managed services.

(PRNewsfoto/Harvest Group)
(PRNewsfoto/Harvest Group)

Harvest Group is excited to announce an acquisition of boutique Target brokerage, Three Sixty Sales.

Three Sixty Sales was born from the simple belief that every manufacturer deserves to be a top priority and receive the best service and support from their partner. Three Sixty serves a unique blend of well-established National Brands, pioneering new emerging brands, and helps navigate and manage the Target Owned Brand process for many of their clients. Three Sixty's team has extensive Target experience, with many team members working for the retailer in previous roles. The Three Sixty team also has unique experience with end-to-end product development and specializes in supply chain strategy and execution. Three Sixty is dedicated to serving both their clients and Target with excellence.

"We were not actively seeking a new partner, but sometimes things that are 'meant to be' have a magical way of revealing themselves.  Our journey down this path began after recognizing how closely aligned Three Sixty and Harvest Group are when it comes to our shared values. The more we dug in, the benefits of this partnership to our clients, retail partners, and teammates became abundantly clear.  We are truly better together!" – Brent Teele, President & Founder, Three Sixty Sales

"We are thrilled to start the next chapter with Harvest Group and begin utilizing the amazing analytics, digital content management, and digital marketing tools which Harvest has invested so much into developing.  Our clients will have access to a more sophisticated set of tools that will allow us to help them compete and win in this rapidly changing retail environment." -Jason Bruggeman, Vice President & Partner, Three Sixty Sales

Harvest Group launched its Minneapolis office two years ago, led by Vice President, Beth Voronyak. Since then, the office has experienced rapid growth and is currently serving emerging brands as well as multi-billion dollar CPG companies across beauty, consumables, grocery, and general merchandise.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to have Three Sixty join Harvest Group and are confident in our future together. Three Sixty is trusted by Target for their expertise, delivers results for clients, and is a great place to work. We have been serving Target for the last two years and are confident this combination will enhance the value we bring to our clients & Target. Brent & Jason have built a great company, and I look forward to continuing to build with them in the future." -- CEO & Founder, Ross Cully

Harvest Group and Three Sixty are eager to offer the market a unique combination of the new capabilities needed to win in the future of retail with deep experience growing businesses at Target.

Interested in learning more about Harvest Group? Visit harvestgroup.com or email hello@harvestgroup.com with any questions or inquiries.

About Harvest Group:

Harvest Group is a leading retail growth agency that serves as a trusted partner for brands looking to grow their business at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Kroger, Sam's Club, and Costco. Harvest Group grows businesses in all life stages, from launch to maturity, with clients ranging from Shark Tank entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies. Their multi-functional team of retail experts leverages proprietary technology, processes, & systems to guide clients toward accomplishing their goals along every step of the retail journey. Founded in 2006, Harvest Group has been recognized as one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures, Forbes' Small Business Giants, and Inc.'s Best Workplaces.

Ready to join the Harvest Group team? We're hiring! Visit https://harvestgroup.com/careers/ to see open positions and submit your resume.

Media Contact:
Rachel Majors, Harvest Group
417-569-6884
rmajors@harvestgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-group-acquires-target-brokerage-three-sixty-sales-301580578.html

SOURCE Harvest Group

