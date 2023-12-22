Harvest Health opens to line of customers in Holland Township

After months of anticipation, Harvest Health Foods has opened its doors in Holland Township.

HOLLAND TWP. — After months of anticipation, Harvest Health Foods has opened its doors in Holland.

The shop opened to a line of customers Wednesday, Dec. 20, with grand opening plans Jan. 12-13.

Construction at 12683 Greenly St. began in March with a goal to open in late December.

“It was a little emotional,” said Mitch Nol, who owns the business with his wife Emily. “To get here and to have people waiting in the parking lot 30 minutes before we opened, it felt good. We opened the doors at 9 a.m. and had 30 people in the store almost immediately.”

The new Harvest Health Foods opened at 12675 Greenly St. in Holland Township on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The new location is the company’s largest, topping out around 16,000 square feet. It offers USDA produce, expanded wellness items, a refrigerated section triple the size of Harvest’s other stores, a freezer section twice as big and a larger beer and wine selection.

The location also includes a smoothie, juice and coffee bar called Henry’s Smoothie Bar, in honor of the store’s first and second generation owners.

So far, the store has hired over 20 employees, with plans to hire more. The couples says none of it would've been possible without their team, food reps and DCI Construction.

“Our staff is amazing,” Emily said. “For the last couple weeks, we've been pushing to open today and our staff just rose to the occasion. This whole thing has been a team effort and we couldn’t have done it without each and every one of our team members.”

Harvest Health opened in Grand Rapids in 1952, shortly after Henry Diedering came to the U.S. from the Netherlands, according to its website. His daughter (and Emily's mother), Cathy, took over in 1991. Her husband, also named Henry, joined the business in 1997 and the couple expanded to a second Grand Rapids location.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this community," Emily said. "It's a dream to be here."

Learn more at harvesthealthfoods.com.

