Harvest Hosts Boosts Revenue at Small Businesses and Traditional Campgrounds Across America

·3 min read

Survey data shows RVers are ditching parking lots as Harvest Hosts members instead book stays with small businesses and traditional campgrounds, spending over $40M directly with those they visit in 2022

VAIL, Colo., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts, a membership program giving RVers access to unique overnight stays, finds 63% of respondents sleep in parking lots–such as Walmarts, Cracker Barrels and rest stops–less often as a result of being a member. Additionally, a full 23% of Harvest Hosts members report using their RVs more frequently each year as a result of being part of the program. Members are going on multiple trips each year, and during those trips they're staying at a mix of Harvest Hosts locations as well as traditional campgrounds. Since Harvest Hosts locations offer boondocking (no hookups) for 24 hours, the data shows that members are more likely to spend additional nights in campgrounds before and after visiting small businesses in the Harvest Hosts network.

"Our stay at Belle Marie [a Harvest Hosts location] was a one night stay between week-long campground stays for us," says Steve and Sigrid, members of Harvest Hosts. "We very much enjoyed many of the wines at Belle Marie."

RV ownership and rentals are reaching record levels. According to RVIA, 72 million Americans plan to go RVing this year. As they set out on the open road, the more options there are to stay overnight in their RVs, the better. Campgrounds and Harvest Hosts locations enable RVers to commune with the outdoors, connect with fellow road travelers, support small businesses, and take in some incredible views. Both options are actively helping RVers avoid spending the night in a public parking lot. With Harvest Hosts and traditional campgrounds as options, RVers are doing more of what road trips are intended to do – explore the country, not just park in it.

"As 2022 is going to be yet another record year for RVing, road trippers are looking for amazing things to do and see. For most, this doesn't include seeing the parking lots of America," says Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts. "We're finding most of our members are going on more trips per year since joining the Harvest Hosts program, leading to more total bookings that help support small businesses and traditional campgrounds overall."

The RV industry is bracing for another busy summer for road travel. Harvest Hosts locations complement traditional campgrounds across America to provide RVers with an incredible overnight experience no matter where the road takes them. In 2022, Harvest Hosts members will spend over $40M directly with the small businesses and communities they visit, and the company does not take any cut of that additional revenue.

For more info, visit https://harvesthosts.com/.

About Harvest Hosts

Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 6,000 locations all over North America – including more than 3,200 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, churches, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to 2,900 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company's mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com

SOURCE Harvest Hosts

