U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.00
    +17.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,274.00
    +99.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,846.25
    +81.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,237.10
    +11.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    -0.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.50
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.13
    -0.34 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    22.69
    +3.93 (+20.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3465
    -0.0076 (-0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5790
    +0.0990 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,157.02
    +167.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.51
    -8.64 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,088.09
    +59.99 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Harvest Returns Partners With Bear Hug Cattle Company to Provide Ranching Opportunities to Veterans

·2 min read

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Returns, an agriculture investing platform, announced it has partnered with Bear Hug Cattle Company, a non-profit providing veterans with opportunities in the ranching community.

The companies will give veterans the resources, knowledge and funding necessary to be successful in the ranching industry. Transitioning service members are offered a 10-week intensive course where attendees gain confidence in horsemanship, ranch tasks, basic ranch economics, and receive field training at historic operational ranches in the western U.S.

"Culturally, ranching is very similar to the military," said Benjamin Minden, Founder of Bear Hug Cattle Company. "Veterans and ranchers alike are selfless, value driven, leadership focused, hardworking, outdoor oriented, and mission centered. Veterans are trained to get up early, work long hours in tough environments, and function as part of a small team. This military work ethic is something highly sought after by ranch owners across the country, but many service members typically lack the knowledge and resources to learn how to make this transitional leap."

Harvest Returns will teach a ranching-based finance course. The company is also offering graduates discounted fund-raising services on their platform.

"As a company founded and run by veterans, our partnership with Bear Hug Cattle Company is a natural fit," said Chris Rawley, a 29-year Navy veteran and CEO of Harvest Returns. "We are excited about working with new veteran ranchers and helping them fund their operations."

About Harvest Returns
Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Harvest Returns, Inc. is a financial technology marketplace created in 2016 by two military veterans to bring agricultural producers together with investors. The company's pool of 8,000 investors have provided more than $17 million in funding to early stage agribusinesses.

For more information, please visit harvestreturns.com.

About Bear Hug Cattle Company
Bear Hug Cattle Company is a transition assistance tool available to veterans to help them learn new skills, and provide the opportunity to gain experience at ranches across the U.S. The non-profit believes the cowboy lifestyle and team environment will help excite the soldier's integration into civilian life, and potentially save lives in the future through newfound passion and purpose.

For more information, please visit bearhugcattlecompany.com.

For more information about Harvest Returns, please contact Allison Stewart at 844-673-8876 or 320041@email4pr.com.

For more information about Bear Hug Cattle Company, please contact Benjamin Minden at 320041@email4pr.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-returns-partners-with-bear-hug-cattle-company-to-provide-ranching-opportunities-to-veterans-301387058.html

SOURCE Harvest Returns

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • 2 Toxic Stocks to Sell Right Now

    Shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are popular among retail investors, ranking among the top 100 widely held on the Robinhood Markets platform. Let's explore how aggressive regulation in China and poor fundamentals could put downside pressure on both companies. In August 2020, China introduced its "three red lines" policy, which restricted leverage ratios for property developers.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Congress is about to kill this popular retirement tax move

    If you were planning to do a “Roth IRA” conversion to keep your retirement savings permanently out of the hands of the IRS, you might want to get on it. The new tax bill on Capitol Hill is going to scrap these conversions for everybody after the end of the year—and, no, not just for those earning more than $400,000 a year. The bill “prohibits all employee after-tax contributions in qualified plans and prohibits after-tax IRA contributions from being converted to Roth regardless of income level, effective for distributions, transfers, and contributions made after Dec. 31, 2021,” reports the House Ways & Means Committee.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • 3 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Despite a lot of headlines, infrastructure has gotten the short end of the stick recently. In the past five years, the S&P 500 index has outpaced the iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (NYSEMKT: IFRA) nearly two to one. Infrastructure was a common topic during the Trump administration.

  • Why AMD Stock Sank 6% Today

    The duration of the global semiconductor shortage just keeps getting shorter -- and with it, investor confidence in semiconductor stocks like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), which closed down 6.1% Tuesday. If you recall, market researcher International Data Corporation (IDC) predicted last week that the dearth of semiconductors, which has hamstrung markets for everything from PCs to automobiles over the past year, will begin easing later this year. Speaking at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, California, reports CNBC, Su pointed to a number of new semiconductor manufacturing plants coming online over the next few months as evidence that, while supplies will remain "likely tight" through the first half of next year, the chip shortage may end sooner than some investors expect.

  • Cathie Wood Sells $270 Million in Tesla as Bond Rout Hurts Ark

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood sold a near $270 million stake in Tesla Inc. as the bond selloff hit rate-sensitive technology stocks to spur outflows from her growth-focused funds. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWood’s Ark Investment Manageme

  • Apple, Nvidia, Micron, Dollar Tree: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

    TODAY'S MARKETS Futures are pointing to a partial relief rally after Tuesday’s rout on Wall Street. Here’s what we’re watching before Wednesday’s trading heats up. Major technology shares that closed with losses on Tuesday were inching higher premarket.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Micron Falls, Lucid Revs Up as Nasdaq Seeks to Bounce Wednesday

    The stock market has been especially volatile in September, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has seen more than its share of ups and downs. With macroeconomic factors potentially having an outsize impact on the high-growth stocks that make up so much of the Nasdaq, many expect the volatility to continue. After a drop of nearly 3% on Tuesday, the Nasdaq looked set to rebound Wednesday morning, with futures up 116 points, or 0.8%, to 14,881.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Fortress to Finalize Financing Plans for $8 Billion Vegas Rail Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Brightline Holdings, Fortress Investment Group’s rail company, will finalize the financing plans for its $8 billion project laying train tracks to Las Vegas from southern California within the next six months, Chief Executive Officer Michael Reininger said during a press briefing Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Exp

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rebound after Nasdaq's worst day since March

    Stock futures pointed to a higher open Wednesday morning, recovering some of Tuesday's losses as Treasury yields pulled back from multi-month highs.

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • ASML to Ride Decade-Long Sales Boom After Chip Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAs the global chip shortage threatens deliveries of cars to smartphones, ASML Holding NV expects a decade of surging orders for its machines that make high-end semiconductors.The Dutch company