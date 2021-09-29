Harvest Returns Partners With Bear Hug Cattle Company to Provide Ranching Opportunities to Veterans

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Returns, an agriculture investing platform, announced it has partnered with Bear Hug Cattle Company, a non-profit providing veterans with opportunities in the ranching community.

The companies will give veterans the resources, knowledge and funding necessary to be successful in the ranching industry. Transitioning service members are offered a 10-week intensive course where attendees gain confidence in horsemanship, ranch tasks, basic ranch economics, and receive field training at historic operational ranches in the western U.S.

"Culturally, ranching is very similar to the military," said Benjamin Minden, Founder of Bear Hug Cattle Company. "Veterans and ranchers alike are selfless, value driven, leadership focused, hardworking, outdoor oriented, and mission centered. Veterans are trained to get up early, work long hours in tough environments, and function as part of a small team. This military work ethic is something highly sought after by ranch owners across the country, but many service members typically lack the knowledge and resources to learn how to make this transitional leap."

Harvest Returns will teach a ranching-based finance course. The company is also offering graduates discounted fund-raising services on their platform.

"As a company founded and run by veterans, our partnership with Bear Hug Cattle Company is a natural fit," said Chris Rawley, a 29-year Navy veteran and CEO of Harvest Returns. "We are excited about working with new veteran ranchers and helping them fund their operations."

About Bear Hug Cattle Company

Bear Hug Cattle Company is a transition assistance tool available to veterans to help them learn new skills, and provide the opportunity to gain experience at ranches across the U.S. The non-profit believes the cowboy lifestyle and team environment will help excite the soldier's integration into civilian life, and potentially save lives in the future through newfound passion and purpose.

For more information, please visit bearhugcattlecompany.com.

