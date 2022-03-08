U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,170.70
    -30.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,632.64
    -184.74 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,795.55
    -35.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.01
    +11.68 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    125.39
    +1.69 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.50
    +10.20 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    26.95
    +0.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0044 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    +0.1210 (+6.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7230
    +0.4140 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,721.30
    +699.06 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.59
    +2.09 (+0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,964.11
    +4.63 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     

Harvest Trading Cap Signs Bilateral Agreement With Salvadoran Foundation

Harvest Trading Cap
·3 min read
Harvest Trading Cap
Harvest Trading Cap

Harvest Trading Cap Academy offers students scholarships through the Jerusalem Foundation

Jairo Gonzalez signs the Bilateral Agreement that will change the lives of many people.

The purpose is to achieve greater compliance with the objectives and goals for the benefit of the entire population.
The purpose is to achieve greater compliance with the objectives and goals for the benefit of the entire population.

Jairo Gonzalez, Gregorix Polanco, Lic. Laura Virginia and Roberto Torres during an event held for the agreement between the different entities.

A collaboration framework is established to jointly organize different educational activities between Harvest Trading Cap, Jerusalem Foundation and Andragogy Autonomous University.
A collaboration framework is established to jointly organize different educational activities between Harvest Trading Cap, Jerusalem Foundation and Andragogy Autonomous University.
On Friday, March 4, 2022, the Dominican company Harvest Trading Cap together with its educational department Harvest Trading Cap Academy, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Jerusalem Foundation with the objective of promoting financial education.

MIAMI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican company Harvest Trading Cap together with its educational department Harvest Trading Cap Academy, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Jerusalem Foundation with the objective of promoting: financial education, social development, supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people, as well as improving the efficiency and inter-institutional management. The purpose is to achieve greater compliance with the objectives and goals for the benefit of the entire population.

The agreement was signed by Jairo González MA, CEO of Harvest Trading Cap President and Legal Representative of the Jerusalem Foundation Lic. Laura Virginia, Executive Director of Harvest Trading Cap Academy and CEO Moon Capital SRL Gregorix Polanco and the Rector of Andragogy Autonomous University and CEO Sander Tic Dr. Roberto Torres, during a ceremony held in the presidential lounge of the Sheraton Presidente.

As a result of this agreement, a framework of collaboration is established to jointly organize different educational activities, in order to provide quality, personalized, active, investigative and critical education that, through communication and work, becomes the basis for the formation of Salvadorans and the instrument for the acquisition of new learning.

Among the special guests was the Counselor of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Republic of El Salvador, Mr. Carlos Mateo, representing the Dominican Ambassador Julio Cesar George.

Harvest Trading Cap and its educational unit Harvest Trading Cap Academy, believe in the development and new opportunities in Central America and through this agreement they grant more than 9,000 full scholarships for its Basic Trading Course with a valuation of USD $13,500,00.00. At the same time, it consolidates as the bridge to guide Spanish-speaking youth around the world to train and undertake financial knowledge of new technologies and advances in international financial markets, mainly in the United States and Europe.

Jairo González expressed: "A very important dream for me is to continue sharing what I have learned for more than 8 years. There is no greater gift than cooperation with purpose".

Harvest Trading Cap thanks the Jerusalem Foundation, an organization dedicated to social, cultural and humanitarian works, non-profit, focused on the welfare and development of the Salvadoran population, for the trust placed in being the representation of what they do in this nation, hoping that this will be one of many future agreements for the benefit of society and financial academic growth of the country.

The dream of all Latins is that Bitcoin as a legal currency would have happened in one of our countries. But God gave El Salvador the opportunity to be the first. Jairo Gonzalez congratulated the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele for what he is doing, since this initiative he has taken benefits the whole world and not only El Salvador.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c03f8eae-0c3c-48e5-b346-0dbf49271390

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49cf6d7c-b140-427b-8165-c71b65513dcb

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72dd1592-a48e-428b-bec4-edf938120cb5

CONTACT: 786-472-8936


Recommended Stories

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Oil prices have skyrocketed, and this stock could be a huge winner

    Back up the dump truck on Caterpillar, says Jefferies.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Why Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals, PolyMet Mining, and The Metals Company Are Skyrocketing Today

    After the downturn in the markets yesterday and as energy prices continue to rise today, conservative investors are looking to fortify their portfolios by adding metals exposure to their holdings. The price of gold, for example, crossed the $2,000-per-ounce mark today for the first time since August 2020, while other precious metals like silver, platinum, and palladium are also rising today. It's no wonder, therefore, that Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT: NAK), PolyMet Mining (NYSEMKT: PLM), and TMC the metals company (NASDAQ: TMC) are all looking a lot more lustrous in investors' eyes today.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The S&P 500 rose 1.3% for the week, so I lost badly last week. The S&P 500 has now outperformed my bearish picks -- meaning that I beat the market, as these are stocks I suggest investors avoid -- in 17 of the past 20 weeks. This week, I see Fossil (NASDAQ: FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ: VRA), and Atlria (NYSE: MO) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • IBM's Recent Spinoff Brings It to Undervalued Territory

    The company divested a lower-growth and lower-margin segment

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • What You Need To Know About Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Conagra Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:CAG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • Why Vertex Energy Stock Rocketed 28% at the Open Today

    The used-oil refiner reported earnings, but it was the business update that likely put investors in a buying mood.

  • Why Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Popped Tuesday

    Semiconductor stocks, which have been under pressure the past several days, bounced back in a big way Tuesday afternoon. As of 1:15 p.m. ET, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are up 4.3%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up 5.6%, and Micron (NASDAQ: MU) rounds out the list with a 5.7% gain. After all, Micron shares shed 17% of their value over the past three weeks.

  • The SPAC Acquiring Trump Media Isn't Worth Buying in This or Any Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. is trading at an absurd valuation and its stock is likely to be whacked in coming months.

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Could Micron Stock Double by 2023?

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have held up well against the poor performance of the Nasdaq Composite year to date. The memory-chip maker delivered outstanding results in the fiscal first quarter, with strong year-over-year revenue growth and solid performance in earnings. The stock looks cheap at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.6, but Micron has traded at a below-average valuation throughout its history.

  • Should You Buy the Dip in Amazon? Here's My Take

    For the life of me I cannot figure out why CEO Andy Jassy has shown to this point no interest in splitting the stock.