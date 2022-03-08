Harvest Trading Cap Signs Bilateral Agreement With Salvadoran Foundation

Harvest Trading Cap

Harvest Trading Cap Academy offers students scholarships through the Jerusalem Foundation

Jairo Gonzalez signs the Bilateral Agreement that will change the lives of many people.

The purpose is to achieve greater compliance with the objectives and goals for the benefit of the entire population.

Jairo Gonzalez, Gregorix Polanco, Lic. Laura Virginia and Roberto Torres during an event held for the agreement between the different entities.

A collaboration framework is established to jointly organize different educational activities between Harvest Trading Cap, Jerusalem Foundation and Andragogy Autonomous University.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, the Dominican company Harvest Trading Cap together with its educational department Harvest Trading Cap Academy, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Jerusalem Foundation with the objective of promoting financial education.

MIAMI, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dominican company Harvest Trading Cap together with its educational department Harvest Trading Cap Academy, has signed a collaboration agreement with the Jerusalem Foundation with the objective of promoting: financial education, social development, supporting the needs of the most vulnerable people, as well as improving the efficiency and inter-institutional management. The purpose is to achieve greater compliance with the objectives and goals for the benefit of the entire population.



The agreement was signed by Jairo González MA, CEO of Harvest Trading Cap President and Legal Representative of the Jerusalem Foundation Lic. Laura Virginia, Executive Director of Harvest Trading Cap Academy and CEO Moon Capital SRL Gregorix Polanco and the Rector of Andragogy Autonomous University and CEO Sander Tic Dr. Roberto Torres, during a ceremony held in the presidential lounge of the Sheraton Presidente.

As a result of this agreement, a framework of collaboration is established to jointly organize different educational activities, in order to provide quality, personalized, active, investigative and critical education that, through communication and work, becomes the basis for the formation of Salvadorans and the instrument for the acquisition of new learning.

Among the special guests was the Counselor of the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Republic of El Salvador, Mr. Carlos Mateo, representing the Dominican Ambassador Julio Cesar George.

Harvest Trading Cap and its educational unit Harvest Trading Cap Academy, believe in the development and new opportunities in Central America and through this agreement they grant more than 9,000 full scholarships for its Basic Trading Course with a valuation of USD $13,500,00.00. At the same time, it consolidates as the bridge to guide Spanish-speaking youth around the world to train and undertake financial knowledge of new technologies and advances in international financial markets, mainly in the United States and Europe.

Jairo González expressed: "A very important dream for me is to continue sharing what I have learned for more than 8 years. There is no greater gift than cooperation with purpose".

Harvest Trading Cap thanks the Jerusalem Foundation, an organization dedicated to social, cultural and humanitarian works, non-profit, focused on the welfare and development of the Salvadoran population, for the trust placed in being the representation of what they do in this nation, hoping that this will be one of many future agreements for the benefit of society and financial academic growth of the country.

The dream of all Latins is that Bitcoin as a legal currency would have happened in one of our countries. But God gave El Salvador the opportunity to be the first. Jairo Gonzalez congratulated the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele for what he is doing, since this initiative he has taken benefits the whole world and not only El Salvador.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c03f8eae-0c3c-48e5-b346-0dbf49271390

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49cf6d7c-b140-427b-8165-c71b65513dcb

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72dd1592-a48e-428b-bec4-edf938120cb5

CONTACT: 786-472-8936



