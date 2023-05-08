Harvesting Robots Market is Probable to Influence the Value of USD 1451.84 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the harvesting robots market is expected to reach USD 1451.84 million by 2030, which is USD 653.16 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

CANBERRA, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Harvesting Robots Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. The harvesting Robots market survey report makes available the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The global market report endows with basic information about the industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, and international market analysis. As per this report, the market is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The top-notch Harvesting Robots market document underlines the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales, and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the significant Harvesting Robots report. This market document gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Harvesting Robots industry. This business report estimates market development trends for the Harvesting Robots industry. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the wide-ranging Harvesting Robots report makes some important proposals for a new project of the market before evaluating its feasibility.

Story continues

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the harvesting robots market is expected to reach USD 1451.84 million by 2030, which is USD 653.16 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Get a Sample PDF of the Harvesting Robots Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-harvesting-robots-market

Harvesting is the method of removing crop from where it was growing. Few tree fruit and root crops can be left in the field and harvested as required. Harvesting robots are used on the farm that define the plant’s location, and the size of vegetables and fruit. This robot uses computer vision algorithms to locate and detect fruits and grains.

As per the data of UN, the global population will surge from around 7.3 billion in 2020 to approx. 9.7 billion in 2050. Hence, to keep up the increasing demand, farmers are bound to adopt latest and advanced innovations in their agricultural process. From drones to harvesting robots, the agri-tech industry is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period. Harvesting is one of the most popular robotic applications in agriculture owing to the speed and accuracy that robots can achieve to reduce waste from crops being left in the field and increase the size of yield. As a result of this, the demand for the harvesting robots increases which will enhance the market growth.

Opportunities

Rising awareness regarding smart agriculture among farmers

Smart agriculture is the usage of technologies such as robots, location systems, sensors, the internet of things, and artificial intelligence on a farm. Progressively increasing awareness regarding the smart agriculture among farmers is rising the adoption of robots, such as harvesting robots. Using harvesting robots in the smart agriculture enhances the food production and also improves the quality food. Advanced farming technology proves an important part of the farmer's daily work. This is expected to create immense opportunities for the market growth.

Emergence of harvesting robots

Companies have started constructing harvesting robots that complete various tasks and minimize human work. The major concern over harvesting robots is the harvesting of soft crops such as strawberries. These crops can be damaged easily or missed entirely. As a result of these concerns, progress in this area is being made. For instance, The Harvest Crop Robotics, Florida-based company, has recently tested one of their strawberry pickers. This robot takes only 3 days to pick a 25-acre field, which replaces a crew of approximately 30 farm workers. This development is being made in harvesting apples, grapes and other crops. Thus, emerging launches associated with harvesting robots will generate lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The Harvesting Robots market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Harvesting Robots market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

The most prominent players in the Harvesting Robots market include.

Clearpath Robotics Inc. (U.S.)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (U.S.)

Trimble Inc. (U.S.)

Deere & Company. (U.S.)

AgJunction (Canada)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Abundant Robots (U.S.)

Grownetics, Inc. (U.S.)

Auroras s.r.l. (Italy)

GAMAYA (Switzerland)

YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTD (Japan)

Kubota Agricultural Machinery India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Harvest Automation (U.S.)

Harvest CROO Robotics LLC. (U.S.)

Click Here to Download the Complete Research Study in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-harvesting-robots-market

Investing in this study would grant you access to valuable information, including:

Comprehensive coverage of the Harvesting Robots Market, both globally and broken down by region.

Regional-level breakdowns of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-specific market size splits for the most important countries with major market shares.

Market share and revenue/sales data for the industry's leading players.

Analysis of market trends such as emerging technologies, products, and start-ups, as well as PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and more.

Detailed market size data, including breakdowns by application/industry verticals.

Projections and forecasts for the market's future growth and development.

Key Market Segments Covered in Harvesting Robots Industry Research

Type

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Milking Robots

Automated Harvesting Systems

Other Robots

Robot Type

Semi-Autonomous

Fully-Autonomous

Farming Environment

Indoor

Outdoor

Farm Produce

Fruits and Vegetables

Leafy Vegetables

Pumpkin

Lettuce

Cabbage

Fruit Vegetables

Tomato

Cucumber

Okra

Seed Vegetables

Egusi Melon

Ito Melon

Root Vegetables

Sweet Potato

Irish Potato

Carrot

Raddish

Others

Field Crops

Livestock

Application

Harvest Management

Field Farming

Dairy and Livestock Manage ment

Irrigation Management

Pruning Management

Weather Tracking and Monitoring

Inventory Management

Explore Further Details about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-harvesting-robots-market

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing demand for harvesting robots for fruit and vegetable harvesting

Fruit and vegetable harvesting is the method of harvesting vegetables, fruits, flowers, and many other from growing crops using human labour or technology which helps extend their shelf life by preventing post-production damage. The use of harvesting robots for fruit and vegetable harvesting can surge the production capacity and quality products owing to decreased various manual tasks such as pruning vines, and beheading apples before storage amongst others which enable farmers to not only save their time than traditional farming practices that require hiring extra workers. Therefore, increasing demand for harvesting robots for fruit and vegetable harvesting will likely boost the market growth.

Surging product launches by major market players

The surging product launches by market players is expected to drive the market growth in this market. For instance, Future Acres, has launched its first robot named Carry, with plans to tackle grape picking in 2021. Carry relies on AI technology to transport hand-picked crops. Hence, decreasing the challenges of labour shortages and launching new products into the market as per the farmer's needs are driving the growth of the market

Harvesting Robots Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the harvesting robots market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Global (APAC) in the Global (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the harvesting robots market in terms of revenue and market share owing to the increasing penetration of automated farm equipment software in the region in this region. Moreover, increasing demand for harvesting robots among various farmers will further boost the market growth in this region.

Asia-pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the harvesting robots market during the forecast period of 2023-2030 because of gradually increasing demand for automation and increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as harvesting robots in nations such as China, Japan, India, and Australia, among others.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Harvesting Robots market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Harvesting Robots market

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Harvesting Robots Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Type Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Robot Type Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Farming Environment Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Fruit Vegetables Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Farm Produce Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Seed Vegetables Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Root Vegetables Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Application Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Distribution Channel Global Harvesting Robots Market, By Region Global Harvesting Robots Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-harvesting-robots-market

Explore More Reports:

Precision Harvesting Market , By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type (Harvesting Robots, Self-Propelled Forage Harvesters, Combine Harvesters), Application (Horticulture, Greenhouse, Crops, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-precision-harvesting-market

Harvesting Equipment Market , By Equipment Type (Self-Propelled Riding Type Vertical Conveyor Reaper, Tractor Mounted Vertical Conveyor Reaper, Tractor Mounted Combine Harvester, Self-Propelled Combine Harvester, Self-Propelled Reaper Binder, Groundnut Digger Shaker/Harvester, Coconut Tree Climber, Banana Harvester (Chopper), Tea Plucking Machine, Turmeric Harvester/ Digger, Tapioca Harvester, Sugarcane Harvester), Farming Practice (Large-Scale Farming, Small-Scale Farming, Medium-Scale Farming), Crop Type (Wheat, Oats, Rye, Barley, Corn, Sorghum, Barley), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-harvesting-equipment-market

Harvesting Technology Market , By Technology (Light Energy Harvesting, Vibration Energy Harvesting, Frequency Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting, Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting) Components (Power Management Integrated Circuits, Storage System, Transducers, Sensors, Others) Application (Horticulture, Greenhouse, Crops, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-harvesting-technology-market

Connected Agriculture Market , By Component (Solution, Platforms and Services), Application (Pre-Production Planning and Management, In-Production Planning and Management and Post-Production Planning and Management) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-connected-agriculture-market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market , By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service and Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service), Technology (Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning and Computer Vision), Application (Livestock Monitoring, Precision Farming, Agriculture Robots, Livestock Monitoring and Drone Analytics), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-ai-agriculture-market

Agriculture Micronutrients Market , By Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, Copper, Molybdenum, Others), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables), Form (Non-Chelated, Chelated), Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-agricultural-micronutrients-market

Agriculture Seeder Market , By Seeder Type (Air Seeder, Box Drill Seeder, Others), Application (Agriculture, Others), Component (Primary Head, Secondary Head, Mixer Elbow with Riser Pipe, Primary Venture, Air Seeder Boot, Splitter, Others), Sales Channel (Original equipment manufacturer, Aftermarket), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-agriculture-seeder-market

Limestone for Agriculture Market , By Type (Calcitic, Dolomitic, Other), Application (Agriculture, Gardening, Other), Product (Normal, Granular/Palletized), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-limestone-for-agriculture-market

Digital Agriculture Market , By Type (Crop Monitoring, Artificial Intelligence and Precision Farming), Company Type (Tier 1-55 %, Tier 2-20%, Tier 3-25%), Designation (C-Level Executives-40%, Directors -35%, Others-25%), Applications (Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking, Drone Analytics, Financial Management, Farm Inventory Management and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-digital-agriculture-market

Agriculture Chemicals Market By Type (Fertilizers, Pesticides), Mode of Application (Foliar, Fertigation, Others), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseed & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-agricultural-chemicals-market

Precision Agriculture Market , By Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology, Variable-Rate Technology), Application (Yield Monitoring, Crop Scouting, Field Mapping, Variable Rate Application, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Inventory Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Others), Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-precision-agriculture-market

Smart Agriculture Market , By Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Precision Forestry, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Precision Aquaculture, Others), Solution (Network Management, Agriculture Asset Management, Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Smart Water Management, Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Crop Scouting, Weather Tracking and Forecasting, Irrigation Management, Farm Labor Management, Financial Management, Feeding Management, Milk Harvesting, Breeding Management, Fish Tracking and Fleet Navigation, Water Quality Management, HVAC Management, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-smart-agriculture-market

Big Data Analytics in Agriculture Market , By Type (Capturing Data, Storing Data, Sharing Data, Analyzing Data, Others), Application (Crop Production, Farm Equipment, Weather, Chemicals), End users (Farmers, Agriculture Regulatory Bodies, Weather Forecast, Agrochemical and Farm Equipment Industries), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-big-data-analytics-in-agriculture-market

Mobile Robots in Agriculture Market , By Product Type (Drones, Autonomous Tractors, Robotic Arms, Others), End-Users/Applications (Oil Management, Harvest Management, Dairy Farm Management, Field Farming, Irrigation Management), Component (Control System, Sensors), Type (Professional and Personal & Domestic Robots), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mobile-robots-in-agriculture-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com



