Harvestone Group Acquires Gateway Terminals LLC

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvestone Group is excited to announce the continued expansion of its marketing, logistics, and trading platform with the acquisition of Gateway Terminals LLC, a bulk liquid terminal complex located on the banks of the Mississippi river in Sauget, Illinois. The terminal was originally built in 2008 and includes 400,000 barrels of tank capacity. The facility is multimodal with truck, rail, and barge loading and unloading capabilities with access to several Class I railroads.

"Harvestone's team and shareholders are excited about this acquisition as it strengthens our position in key supply chains to continue the expansion of our marketing and trading business, both domestically and globally. With over 1 billion gallons now flowing through the Harvestone platform, we have multiple sources of product to connect through Gateway Terminals, creating enhanced economics for both our producer partners and end user customers. Since inception, we have been expanding across the United States and Canada, and this strategic facility cements our place in some key supply chains with tremendous optionality," said Kevin Stewart of Harvestone.

Harvestone's unique business model, long-term ethanol production partnerships and access to capital in conjunction with this accomplishment continues the momentum the company has been building on for the last three years.

About Harvestone Group LLC

Harvestone Group, and its affiliated companies, is a global commodity merchant focused in the biofuels sector. The company is backed by a community of producers representing 1.0B gallons of production capacity in partnership with strategic commodity investors in the energy and agriculture sectors. Harvestone transacts across the supply chain to include production, marketing, storing, distributing, and trading as well as invests in physical assets that create meaningful long-term value.

