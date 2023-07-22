Harvey Nichols warns Rishi Sunak to reconsider VAT raid on shoppers before election

Manju Malhotra, CEO of Harvey Nichols - Geoff Pugh

The boss of the upmarket department store Harvey Nichols has called on Rishi Sunak to urgently reconsider his VAT raid on foreign shoppers before businesses “lose another summer”.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Manju Malhotra, chief executive, said: “I would urge the Government to really prioritise it before an election.

“We all benefit from international businesses coming to the UK. The high street, restaurants, museums, they all rely on visitors coming to the UK.

“We don’t want to lose another summer.”

She warned that the withdrawal of VAT refunds for tourists meant that foreign shoppers were getting “into the habit” of buying designer goods in Paris and Milan over London.

Ms Malhotra said: “Tourists are spending less time and less money in the UK. There is talk of a change being considered as part of a review of tax policy but the timing is not clear.”

It comes after figures from tax refund company Global Blue revealed that spending in France by international tourists bounced back to 2019 levels, whereas in the UK, it is only running at 64pc of pre-pandemic levels. Britain withdrew its VAT-free shopping scheme after it left the EU at the start of 2020.

In a survey of Chinese tourists, the UK was named the least favoured destination among large European countries for a 2023 trip.

Meanwhile, British shoppers have also moved to take advantage of the tax-free shopping rules, by visiting EU cities for their designer purchases rather than buying closer to home. Global Blue found that UK residents spent around €500m (£434m) on goods where they claimed tax back in Continental Europe in 2022, a 200pc increase on 2021 levels.

Ms Malhotra, who oversees Harvey Nichols’ eight stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as its overseas branches, praised France for being “really clever” in taking steps to lure more foreign shoppers to Paris.

These have included installing booths at Gare du Nord station, where shoppers can easily claim their VAT back before returning back to their home country.

The Treasury has publicly rejected calls for changes to the “tourist tax”, introduced when Mr Sunak was chancellor. It has claimed that reintroducing tax-free shopping for visitors would cost British taxpayers “around £1.4bn a year, meaning taxes would need to go up to pay for it at a time when we’ve already taken difficult decisions to get debt falling”.

MPs are due to debate the policy in September in parliament.

Ms Malhotra backed suggestions by Burberry that the Government should consider alternatives, such as offering overseas shoppers vouchers as compensation for not receiving the VAT back.

Whatever scheme is adopted “needs to be practical”, she warned.

Currently, for example, shoppers can buy in store and have items shipped back to their home country to claim back VAT. But, “they don’t want to do that, they want to wear their new dress or their new bag now,” Ms Malhortra said.

“Any tax-free equivalent must ultimately be simple and easy to use. Because if it isn’t, well then customers just won’t use it.”

Harvey Nichols’ eight stores in the UK and Ireland, as well as branches in Dubai and Hong Kong - Clara Molden

The anger in the luxury industry about apparent stonewalling from ministers has been palpable. Ms Malhotra said that Labour has “taken more concrete steps to engage with business”. She suggested a change in the governing party “might be welcome”, although added she would support whichever party was more responsive to business.

Ms Malhotra took charge at Harvey Nichols just 10 days before the pandemic hit. The business has deep roots, having been founded as a linen shop in London in 1831, before later taking central positions in cities including Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham. It now also has a store in Riyadh, one in Dubai, two in Hong Kong and one in Kuwait.

She said no retailer has escaped cost-of-living pressures, but its customers “still want to give themselves a treat” or choose Harvey Nichols for gifts. “It says a lot about you as a gift giver or as a host if you have that Harvey Nichols box of biscuits,” she said.

Despite the relative wealth of its customers, pricing remains a difficult balancing act when it comes to Harvey Nichols’ own-brand food and wines, or at the restaurants and bars.

Its customers are no less sensitive to increases than those at supermarkets or casual dining restaurants, even if they are in response to cost rises. “After all, there’s a limit to how much people will pay for a glass of champagne,” Ms Malhotra said.

Navigating this has been at the top of her to-do-list, as she attempts to steer Harvey Nichols back towards profit.

Coming out of the pandemic, the department store recorded losses before tax of around £40m for the year to the end of March 2021, widened from £16m a year earlier.

Company accounts, expected to be published imminently, are set to show that Harvey Nichols has since taken steps back in the right direction. Its pre-tax loss is expected to come in at £30m for the year to April 2, 2022. On an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level, its losses slimmed to £3.15m.

That relative resilience sets Harvey Nichols apart from some of the other mass-market department stores which have retreated from city centres in recent years.

Stores including House of Fraser and Debenhams have been shuttered across high streets, while John Lewis is undergoing a dramatic overhaul of the space it has, and has also closed sites.

Ms Malhotra says rising costs of utilities, rents, staffing can all be seen to blame. But, at the same time, retailers in city centres are facing yet more pressure from attempts to stop people driving into cities, with policies such as Ulez and the congestion charge. Cities have also made parking both more difficult and more expensive.

Ms Malhotra said: “People are much more likely to go to out-of-town shopping malls which seem to be doing better, but which maybe don’t add to the fabric of the community in the same way.” She said the rail strikes last Christmas was a further blow, and “meant we saw more people couldn’t make their bookings”.

“The success of the high street relies on the ability of people to commute into them.”

For now, despite the pressures, Harvey Nichols is comfortable with its footprint on the UK’s high streets, which Ms Malhortra says are spread out enough that most UK shoppers can visit if they want to.

More openings, if anywhere, will likely be overseas. “There may well be the right opportunity,” Ms Malhotra said.

