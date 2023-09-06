Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) Is Reducing Its Dividend To A$0.12

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's (ASX:HVN) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.12 on the 13th of November. However, the dividend yield of 6.2% is still a decent boost to shareholder returns.

Harvey Norman Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Harvey Norman Holdings was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 19.0%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 78%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.08 total annually to A$0.25. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Harvey Norman Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that Harvey Norman Holdings has grown earnings per share at 5.4% per year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Our Thoughts On Harvey Norman Holdings' Dividend

Even though the dividend was cut this year, we think Harvey Norman Holdings has the ability to make consistent payments in the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Harvey Norman Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

