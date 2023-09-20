Harvey Norman Holdings (ASX:HVN) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) has announced that on 13th of November, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.12, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means the annual payment is 6.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Harvey Norman Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Harvey Norman Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 18.4% over the next 12 months. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 77% in the next 12 months, which is on the higher end of the range we would say is sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.08 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.25. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Harvey Norman Holdings has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

We Could See Harvey Norman Holdings' Dividend Growing

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Harvey Norman Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 5.4% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

Our Thoughts On Harvey Norman Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we think that Harvey Norman Holdings could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Harvey Norman Holdings (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

