Harvey Norman Holdings' (ASX:HVN) Dividend Is Being Reduced To A$0.12

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited's (ASX:HVN) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.12 on the 13th of November. This means the annual payment is 6.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Harvey Norman Holdings

Harvey Norman Holdings' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Harvey Norman Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 17.4% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 76%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.085 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.25. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Harvey Norman Holdings Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Harvey Norman Holdings has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.4% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

Overall, we think that Harvey Norman Holdings could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for Harvey Norman Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.