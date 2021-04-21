Harvey's kicks off national tree planting initiative this Earth Day

In partnership with Tree Canada, Harvey's aims to plant 25,000 trees to help keep Canada a beautiful thing

VAUGHAN, ON, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Harvey's has been proudly Canadian for over 60 years and is continuing their commitment to keeping Canada a beautiful thing with their new sustainability initiative in partnership with Tree Canada.

Commencing on Earth Day (April 22, 2021) and running through to June 16, a portion of proceeds from every transaction at Harvey's restaurants and Harvey's delivery orders through DoorDash will be donated to plant trees in Canada. Canadians will also have the option to make an additional donation to Tree Canada at the cashier in all restaurant locations.

"Harvey's has made significant strides in sustainability and this national partnership further establishes our mandate to improve Harvey's environmental impact," says David Colebrook, President, Harvey's Canada. "Harvey's is committed to sustainable initiatives and we are thrilled to team up with Tree Canada to plant a target of 25,000 trees in 2021 in our backyard, helping to keep Canada a beautiful thing for generations to come."

This announcement is the latest initiative from Harvey's as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, having also implemented a number of efforts to reduce single-use plastics. As one of the first national quick service restaurants to introduce paper straws in early 2019, today 80% of all Harvey's packaging contains recycled material, including take-out bags and poutine boxes. To further reduce waste, Harvey's also launched the 'Grow a Plant' program in September 2020, which provides a plant kit with every kid's meal purchased in lieu of a plastic toy. In addition to sustainable packaging, Harvey's is also committed to supporting Canadian farmers and sustainable sourcing practices, using 100% Canadian beef for its delicious flame-grilled burgers and sourcing at least 30% of its Original Burger beef from farms that are certified by the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef.



Tree Canada is the only national Canadian non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Harvey's goal with Tree Canada in 2021 is to plant 25,000 trees in Canada, which will capture ~5,000 tonnes of CO2. In celebration of the new partnership, Harvey's and Tree Canada will host a ceremonial tree planting on Earth Day at a restaurant location in St. Jerome, Quebec on April 22, 2021.

"Our mission at Tree Canada is to grow better places to live through planting and nurturing trees and we are thrilled that Harvey's shares the same goal," says Danielle St-Aubin, CEO, Tree Canada. "Through the generosity of Harvey's and their customers, together we can improve the lives of Canadians one tree at a time."

DoorDash is the exclusive delivery partner of Harvey's for this initiative supporting Tree Canada. A portion of proceeds from every Harvey's order placed on Doordash will go towards the fundraising goal for the duration of the initiative.

Fundraising results will be announced on Canada Day (Thursday, July 1, 2021).

To participate, Canadians can make an order on the Doordash app or website, or visit their local Harvey's restaurant. For more information on Harvey's sustainability initiatives visit harveys.ca

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchen.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 27, 2020, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,341 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through our programs, research and engagement efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported over 700 schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 83 million trees. Treecanada.ca

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

