Harvia Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market

Harvia Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
Stock Exchange Release 2 September 2021, at 10.00 EET

Harvia Plc has today received the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Markets Act (the ”SMA”), according to which Onvest Oy, a company controlled by Marja Toivanen, has sold a total number of 1,483,990 Harvia Plc's shares in an accelerated book-building process (the "Share Sale"). In connection with the Share Sale, Marja Toivanen's indirect holding of the shares and votes of Harvia Plc has on 1 September 2021 decreased below 5 percent.

Aggregate positions of Marja Toivanen according to notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in %
(A + B)

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.40%

-

4.40%

18,694,236

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.34%

-

12.34%

Notified details of the resulting situation following the crossing of threshold:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

ISIN code (if possible)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000306873

-

821,689

-

4.40%

SUBTOTAL A

821,689

4.40%

Other information provided in the notification:

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name

% of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

Total of both

Marja Toivanen

-

-

-

Onvest Oy

4.40%

-

821,689

HARVIA PLC

Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi

Harvia in short

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 700 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.


