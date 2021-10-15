Harvia Plc distributes an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, October 15, 2021 at 12.30 PM EET





The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided today, on the basis of the authorization by the Annual General Meeting 2021, that an extra dividend of EUR 0.19 per share (EUR 3,550,564.01 in total) will be distributed from retained earnings. The dividend will be paid to a shareholder registered in the company’s shareholder register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date for the dividend 19 October 2021. The dividend will be paid on 26 October 2021.

Harvia Plc’s Annual General Meeting, held on 8 April 2021, decided that no more than EUR 0.51 per share will be paid as dividend in two instalments. The Annual General Meeting decided on a dividend of EUR 0.20 per share and an anniversary dividend of EUR 0.12 per share, which were paid 19 April 2021. The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve, at its discretion, upon distribution of an extra dividend of no more than EUR 0.19 per share.





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 109.1 million in 2020. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com



