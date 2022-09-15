U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Markus Wörmanseder

Harvia Oyj
·1 min read
Harvia Oyj
Harvia Oyj

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 9.30 A.M. EET

 

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Markus Wörmanseder
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19571/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 64 Unit price: 15.23 EUR
(2): Volume: 97 Unit price: 15.26 EUR
(3): Volume: 430 Unit price: 15.23 EUR
(4): Volume: 37 Unit price: 15.25 EUR
(5): Volume: 32 Unit price: 15.24 EUR
(6): Volume: 35 Unit price: 15.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(6): Volume: 695 Volume weighted average price: 15.23672 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com/


