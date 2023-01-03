Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Tomas Hjälmeby

Harvia Oyj

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 JANUARY 2023 AT 9.30 A.M. EET

Harvia Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tomas Hjälmeby

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Harvia Oyj

LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 24139/5/6

Transaction date: 2022-12-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(2): Volume: 13 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 2 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 13 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 68 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 5 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 19 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 28 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(10): Volume: 35 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(11): Volume: 70 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(12): Volume: 14 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

(13): Volume: 571 Unit price: 17.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(13): Volume: 854 Volume weighted average price: 17.5 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-01-02

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000306873

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 17.73 EUR

(2): Volume: 97 Unit price: 17.73 EUR

(3): Volume: 217 Unit price: 17.73 EUR

(4): Volume: 250 Unit price: 17.73 EUR

(5): Volume: 56 Unit price: 17.73 EUR

(6): Volume: 16 Unit price: 17.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(6): Volume: 646 Volume weighted average price: 17.73 EUR

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021, of which 79% came from outside Finland. Harvia Group employs more than 700 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com/





