Harvia will publish its Interim Report for January−March 2023 on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at around 9:00 a.m. EEST

Harvia Plc press release 28 April 2023 at 6:00 p.m. EEST

Harvia will publish its Interim Report for the period of January−March 2023 on Thursday, 4 May 2023 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/ .

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on 4 May 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EEST. The conference will be held in English. Harvia’s CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/q1-2023-result/ .

You can also participate in the conference by calling. Please register to the teleconference by using the following link: http://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=1009974 . After the registration, you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the teleconference.

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company’s website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/ .

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.com , tel. +358 40 5050 440





