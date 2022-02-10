U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,574.00
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,696.00
    +55.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.75
    -33.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,076.30
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.99
    +0.33 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.40
    -3.20 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1436
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.60
    -0.84 (-3.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3552
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6340
    +0.1090 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,162.89
    +835.84 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,029.17
    +26.46 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,655.12
    +11.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Harvia updates its dividend policy to support the company’s growth strategy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Harvia Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HRVFF

Harvia Plc, Stock Exchange Release, February 10, 2022 at 09.03 EET


Harvia updates its dividend policy to support the company’s growth strategy


The Board of Directors of Harvia Plc has decided to update the dividend policy of Harvia. Under the previous dividend policy, Harvia targeted:

  • Regularly increasing dividends

  • Bi-annual payout

  • Dividend payout of at least 60% of Group net income in total

The cornerstones of Harvia’s strategy are increasing the value of the average purchase, geographical expansion, and continuous improvement of productivity and innovation. In line with this strategy, Harvia has gained market share and improved its position in the global sauna and spa market, both through strong organic growth as well as M&A. In 2021, Harvia also made growth investments worth EUR 11.8 million in total to expand its production capacity and improve productivity.

Under the new dividend policy, Harvia targets:

  • Regularly increasing dividends

  • Bi-annual payout

“We see attractive growth opportunities for Harvia in the future. To support our future growth, we will continue to look for interesting M&A opportunities and to invest in our operations. Year 2021 was a year of strong growth for Harvia – and we want to continue on this path. The revised dividend policy increases Harvia’s financial flexibility and enables us to seize attractive growth opportunities. To support this strategic objective, we intend to retain more cash within the company for growth investments,” comments Tapio Pajuharju, Harvia’s CEO.

For the financial year 2021, the Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General meeting in April that the company distribute a dividend of EUR 0.60 per share. The dividend is proposed to be paid in two installments, EUR 0.30 per share in April 2022 and EUR 0.30 per share in October 2022. The dividend distributed by Harvia Plc for the financial period 2021 would amount to EUR 11,216,542 in total (paid in 2021: EUR 0.51 per share, EUR 9,570,600 in total).


Further information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO, Tel. +358 40 505 0440


Harvia in brief:

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 179.1 million in 2021. Harvia Group employs more than 800 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany, Estonia and Russia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com


Recommended Stories

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Uber stock jumps after Q4 earnings and revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports Uber's rising stocks that boosted the rideshare company during the pandemic with travels.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Disney Jumps, but This SaaS Stock Was Wednesday Night's Real Winner

    The stock market has been extremely volatile, but long-term investors once again reaped the rewards of their patience on Wednesday as major stock indexes continued to regain ground. Bond markets cooperated with lower rates, helping to establish the stock market's supremacy as an engine for financial growth. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) once again performed best among major averages, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) didn't get left behind.

  • Siemens orders surge sending shares higher

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Siemens saw a boom in first-quarter orders, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday, sending its shares sharply higher. "We've seen an unprecedented boom," CEO Roland Busch told reporters. As one of the largest capital goods manufacturers, supplying equipment to factories, Siemens' results reflect the health of the broader economy.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Surged Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) charged sharply higher Wednesday, jumping as much as 5.5%. Nvidia stock was on the receiving end of some bullish comments by Spouting Rock Asset Management's chief investment officer, Rhys Williams, according to Barron's. After the share price fell as much as 34% from its November highs, Williams argues that the selling is overdone and Nvidia stock is a buy, particularly in light of the massive opportunity presented by the metaverse. While Nvidia continues to generate the lion's share of its revenue from graphics processing units (GPUs) used for video games, the company's data center segment has been growing at a faster clip.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Microsoft, FB Stock Among 23 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Microsoft, FB stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped

    On Wednesday, shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) appeared to take a punch when analysts at investment bank Bernstein cut their price target on the space tourism pioneer by more than half -- from $22 all the way down to $10. Instead of going down, however, Virgin Galactic shares are headed higher this afternoon, and were up 5.4% as of 1:05 p.m. ET. Well, despite cutting its price target so steeply, Bernstein didn't actually downgrade Virgin Galactic stock, leaving it rated market perform, the equivalent of a neutral rating.

  • 2 Green Flags for Ocugen's Future

    Its value has dropped substantially in recent months. Could the biotech's fortunes change this year?

  • China’s craze for Eileen Gu is spilling over to its stock markets

    It is not uncommon for small-cap companies listed in China to see their shares move due to news events, even if the firms have no connection with the newsmakers.

  • SoFi: Volatility May Remain High, but the Stock Could Bounce Back

    The volatility seen over the past few months has sent shares of many newly listed and highly valued companies into a tailspin. It’s not uncommon to see stocks showing 3-month losses in the 60% range. The Fintech space has been hit particularly hard. Look no further than the performance of SoFi Technologies (SOFI), which tumbled ~45% over the past 3 months. Surveying this landscape, Oppenheimer’s Dominick Gabriele expects the volatility to continue, although the analyst believes SoFi has a “bette

  • Disney Stock Jumps on Strong Results From Both Streaming and Theme Parks

    Disney reported better-than-expected results for its latest quarter. The good news came from both Disney+ and theme parks.

  • Twilio’s Profit Outlook Removes Key Question Over Future Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Twilio Inc. addressed Wall Street’s concerns about its lack of profitability, removing a key shadow hanging over the software company as it ramps up competition with Salesforce.com Inc. and Adobe Inc.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated a

  • Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were soaring in morning trading Wednesday after the movie theater chain announced it had hired an executive who previously served in PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division to fill the newly created position of vice president of growth strategy. Ellen Copaken also served at Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK) and will be charged with helping to expand AMC's popcorn business. The movie theater stock was up 9.7% at 11:27 am ET on the news.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures tick higher after rush of better-than-expected earnings

    U.S. stock futures edged higher heading into overnight trading Wednesday after Wall Street’s main benchmarks were lifted by an influx of strong corporate earnings in an upbeat earlier session.

  • Is AFRM A Buy Now Or A Sell? What Affirm's Fundamentals, IBD Ratings, Stock Chart Say

    A continued drop through the 50-day line and the 10-week moving average spurs another defensive sell rule.

  • Why Canopy Growth, Sundial Growers, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Jumped Today

    The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. Today's bounce came after Canopy Growth reported its third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial report, showing a narrower-than-anticipated loss as well as better-than-expected revenue.

  • New Relic Fell 29% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Market makers focused on disappointing bottom-line figures in this earnings report and guidance update, shrugging off strong sales. Was that a mistake?