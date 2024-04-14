Harworth Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£72.4m (down 56% from FY 2022).

Net income: UK£38.0m (up 36% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 52% (up from 17% in FY 2022).

EPS: UK£0.12 (up from UK£0.086 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Harworth Group EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 28%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 180%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 17% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 2.8% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Real Estate industry.

The company's shares are down 1.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Harworth Group.

