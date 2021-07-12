U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,350.50
    -9.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,613.00
    -138.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,841.00
    +30.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.70
    -12.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.38
    -1.18 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.80
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.24
    -1.76 (-9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3854
    -0.0048 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2000
    +0.1710 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,771.42
    +6.14 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    827.33
    +10.55 (+1.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.37
    -45.51 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,569.02
    +628.60 (+2.25%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Has Apple stock peaked?

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

An impressive run in Apple's stock over the last four weeks has left it vulnerable to a short-term pullback, warns one veteran chart watcher.

"Apple is just as overbought as it was in early September of last year just before it rolled over in a significant way," said Matt Maley, Miller Tabak chief markets strategist. "So it looks like it will need to pullback and digest its gains before it takes a run at breaking above its January all-time highs."

Apple's relative strength index (RSI) —a key technical measurement of stock price momentum that traders use to determine if a stock is overbought — is at its highest level since Sept. 1, 2020, when the tech giant's stock hit a then record level. (See purple circles at bottom in below chart)

Once that record was hit, Apple's stock (AAPL) quickly fell about 20% by mid-September, according to Yahoo Finance analysis. Apple's stock didn't climb beyond its Sept. 1 high until Dec. 28, 2020. 

So in other words, based on historical RSI analysis for Apple it suggests the stock is again experiencing overbought conditions and could be at risk for a sharp pullback.

Has Apple&#39;s stock hit a short-term peak?
Has Apple's stock hit a short-term peak?

Shares of the iPhone maker are up 6% so far in July, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average's modest 0.6% gain. The stock is the best-performing member of the FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google) cohort in the past month, up 15% compared to runner-up Amazon with an 11.6% gain.

Although Apple's stock chart is flashing warning signs, the Street remains bullish on the company's fundamentals and what that may mean to the stock price into year end. 

"The upside pressure on volumes for the iPhone 12 series, historical outperformance in the July-September time period heading into launch event, and further catalysts in relation to outperformance for iPhone 13 volumes relative to lowered investor expectations implies a very attractive set up for the shares in the second half of the year and thus expect Apple shares to outperform the broader market materially in 2H21," said J.P. Morgan telecom and networking analyst Samik Chatterjee in a recent note.

Chatterjee reiterated his Outperform rating and raised his price target to $170 from $165. He also lifted his estimates modestly higher on iPhone and iPad volumes.

Out of the 45 analysts on Wall Street who cover Apple, 76% rate the stock a Buy.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

What’s hot from Sozzi:

Watch Yahoo Finance’s live programming on Verizon FIOS channel 604, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Pluto TV, and YouTube. Online catch Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, and LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings season kicks off, CPI and retail sales: What to know this week

    Investors are gearing up for a busy week, with the start of second-quarter earnings season and an onslaught of new economic data on deck.

  • United is offering more flights to warm-weather destinations

    United Airlines is adding additional flights to warm-weather destinations, expecting the leisure travel surge to continue well into the winter.

  • Big Investor Bought Apple and Chinese EV Stocks NIO and Li Auto. Here’s What It Sold.

    DNB Asset Management bought more Apple and NIO shares, started a stake in Li Auto, and halved an investment in Intel.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Never Sell

    Dividend stocks have an advantage over peers in that they deliver income on top of any potential capital gains. Let's look at why Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), and Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) are just the type of investments you can feel comfortable owning over the long term.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Hit New Highs

    The buzz lately has been all about growth. Stocks are high, and going higher. The gains we’re seeing now are the current extension of a long-term trend – markets have been rising for several years, and their derailment during last year’s corona crisis appears, in hindsight, to have been blip more than anything else. As President Kennedy said long ago, a rising tide lifts all boats – and right now, a savvy investor can find plenty of boats to jump on. So let’s go find some of those rising boats.

  • Biden’s $2.5 Trillion Plan Could Send These 3 EV Stocks Soaring

    Biden could be days away from making the biggest gamble on America in decades. It could be great news for these 3 companies

  • Former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo retires from NFL

    Anthony Chickillo retires after six NFL seasons.

  • Bank Indonesia Mulls Tightening Policy From Late Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Bank Indonesia could begin tightening monetary policy next year, including potential moves on interest rates, if the economic recovery remains on track and policy makers see signs of inflation, Governor Perry Warjiyo said Friday.The bank’s exit strategy is to gradually reduce liquidity in the financial system “and then later, the end of next year, maybe some interest-rate action,” Warji

  • Will Salesforce Be Worth More Than Microsoft by 2030?

    When Satya Nadella became Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) third CEO seven years ago, the tech giant was worth $300 billion. Microsoft will likely keep growing over the next decade, but it could struggle to repeat its near-sevenfold growth since 2014. Let's examine Salesforce's growth rates and see if it could join the trillion-dollar club and either match or even surpass Microsoft by 2030.

  • Jacob Zuma: Riots in South Africa as ex-president challenges sentence

    Shops are looted and buildings set on fire as the former president challenges his prison sentence.

  • Exclusive-China to order Tencent Music to give up music label exclusivity -sources

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's antitrust regulator is set to order the music streaming arm of Tencent Holdings Ltd to give up exclusive rights to music labels which it has used to compete with smaller rivals, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) will also fine it 500,000 yuan ($77,150) for lapses in reporting the acquisitions of apps Kuwo and Kugou, the people told Reuters - a milder penalty than the forced sale indicated earlier this year. SAMR, Tencent Holdings and Tencent Music Entertainment Group did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • 3 Stocks that Could Benefit if Interest Rates Rise Higher

    Volatility in interest rates has been a key driver many investors have had their eye on recently. Indeed, with rates surging to as high as 1.75% earlier this year, before falling down to 1.32% this week, investors really don’t know what to believe. On the one hand, expectations are that inflation could be running rampant. If inflation proves to be structural and persistent, rising costs could inhibit profits. This type of environment generally isn’t good for growth stocks. On the other hand, if

  • Didi Warns of ‘Adverse Impact’ After 25 Mobile Apps Removed

    (Bloomberg) -- Didi Global Inc. warned of negative impact after complying with a Chinese order to remove 25 more apps from mobile stores for violations of data security laws.China’s cyberspace regulator on Friday banned downloads of the services for “serious illegal collection and use of personal information.” They included the enterprise version of its core service, as well as apps covering finance and delivery.Didi’s shares fell as much as 4.7% in premarket trading Monday. That adds to a rout

  • 8 Lies That Have Fueled the AMC Entertainment Pump-and-Dump Scheme

    There's arguably been no hotter stock on the planet in 2021 than movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC). At the heart of this rally are AMC's passionate army of retail investors, collectively known as "apes" -- an homage to Rise of the Planet of the Apes, where leader Caesar infers that apes are stronger together. This might sound like a feel-good story whereby retail is finally exacting its revenge on Wall Street, but the reality is that AMC has become a battleground pump-and-dump scheme driven higher almost entirely by the misinformation and lies spread by its retail investors.

  • These Stocks Will See Sales More Than Double in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Since the end of the Great Recession, Wall Street and investors have been focused on growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing from the Federal Reserve have allowed fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply and accelerate their sales growth. As you can imagine, a lot of companies are delivering strong double-digit, or even triple-digit, sales growth in 2021 as the U.S. and global economy bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • 4 Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $500,000 by 2030

    These game-changing stocks have the potential to turn a large sum of cash into a life-changing amount of money.

  • Is it Time to Buy the S&P 500's Worst Performing Dividend Giants?

    Sure, a slumping stock price might indicate a faltering business that investors might want to avoid. The declines that Clorox (NYSE: CLX), Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have posted over that time might set investors up for impressive returns. Kimberly Clark, like its chief rival Procter & Gamble (P&G), had a strong pandemic year as organic sales growth accelerated to 6% from 4% in 2019.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Instead of AMC

    If you're looking for trash talk about AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), you won't find it here. I fully expect AMC's business to rebound significantly this year and into 2022. It's possible that the high-flying stock could still perform pretty well over the near term.

  • Stamps.com Signs Deal to Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo for $6.6B; Shares Jump 64%

    Shares of E-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com (STMP) closed 64% higher on Friday following the news that software investment firm Thoma Bravo signed an agreement to acquire it for nearly $6.6 billion. Stamps.com offers Internet-based shipping and mailing services. As per the terms of the agreement, the company’s shareholders will get $330 per share in cash, which represents a 67% premium over the company’s closing price on July 8. The Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com, Ken McBride, sa

  • Forget AMC: This Growth Stock Is a Better Buy

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) has crushed the market this year, with the stock surging 2,080% since January. Over the past six months, retail investors have orchestrated campaigns across social media, urging people to buy the stock. There's no guarantee it will work, and many retail investors are likely to get burned in the process.