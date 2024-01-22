Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.70 per share on the 15th of February. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 5.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hasbro's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The company is paying out a large amount of its cash flows, even though it isn't generating any profit. These payout levels would generally be quite difficult to keep up.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio will be 30%, which makes us pretty comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Hasbro's EPS has declined at around 21% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Hasbro's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Hasbro is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Hasbro that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

