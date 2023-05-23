Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.70 per share on the 15th of August. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Hasbro's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 323% of what it was earning. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $1.44, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Hasbro's earnings per share has shrunk at 13% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Hasbro has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

