Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.70

The board of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of May, with investors receiving $0.70 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.3%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Hasbro's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Even though Hasbro isn't generating a profit, it is generating healthy free cash flows that easily cover the dividend. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 13%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.60 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.8% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Hasbro's EPS has fallen by approximately 53% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hasbro that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

