Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.70 per share on the 15th of August. This means the annual payment is 4.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Hasbro's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 47% which is fairly sustainable.

Hasbro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.44 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.9% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Hasbro's EPS has fallen by approximately 13% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Hasbro's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We don't think Hasbro is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Hasbro has 4 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Hasbro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

