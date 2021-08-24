Hasbro and Vrbo team up to offer the chance to book decked out lake house featured in new season of "NERF HOUSE SHOWDOWN" series

NERF House blasts back - this time with an epic Vrbo experience for one lucky family!

EUCHA, Okla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- End your family's summer in a legendary way with a stay at the NERF House on Vrbo! Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) and the iconic NERF brand join forces with Vrbo to bring the world of NERF to life in an action-packed lake house, available for a lucky family to score starting Sept. 1 for just $100 per night.

The NERF House on Vrbo boasts waterfront views and space for families to spread out.

Vrbo joins forces with iconic NERF brand to bring the world of NERF to life in an action-packed lake house.

The Vrbo home also serves as the scene and NERF House Squad quarters from the new season of the popular "NERF HOUSE SHOWDOWN" series on YouTube, streaming now. Following the premiere of the 35-episode series where the NERF House Squad competes in exhilarating, fun and competitive challenges, for the first time-ever, one family will have the chance to stay at the incredible NERF House for a chance to experience where the best moments from the series took place… in-person!

Sitting on the shore of Grand Lake O' the Cherokees in Oklahoma, the impressive Vrbo lake house is a one-stop destination for family competition, outfitted with a fully-immersive NERF setting including top-of-the-line toys, blasters and gear in every corner and bucket ball and water trampoline games. The spacious property also sleeps 30 and features 12 bedrooms and amenities like five living areas and wraparound decks where large families can catch lake views and reconnect.

"We're thrilled to work with Vrbo to provide one lucky family with the ultimate NERF experience!" said Teresa Pearson, vice president global brand strategy and marketing at Hasbro. "NERF is more than just toys – it's a lifestyle – and Vrbo is empowering fans to be immersed in the NERF lifestyle for one unforgettable weekend. As our fans know, it's NERF or Nothin'!"

"Vrbo is the go-to for families finding that perfect home or lake house to spend quality time together and working with NERF to inspire family fun and active play, we hope to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience and lasting memories," said Lish Kennedy, vice president of global brand marketing at Vrbo. "We can't think of a better place to squeeze in one last bit of summer fun before the season ends."

The "NERF HOUSE SHOWDOWN" series follows the NERF House Squad – a cool, competitive and diverse group of teens – who live together and compete in new, larger than life challenges for the glory and avoidance of hysterical punishments. This weekly episodic scripted-reality series showcases the NERF brand in a truly unique setting through creative activities, from an Aqua-stacle course where the NERF House Squad maneuvers a floating obstacle course while hitting targets with NERF blasters to a target challenge while riding a watercraft! The first two episodes are now streaming for free on the NERF YouTube Channel, with new episodes releasing weekly.

This new consumer activation and season of "NERF HOUSE SHOWDOWN" comes on the heels of the recently announced NERF TIKTOK TOURNEY crowd-sourced consumer tournament featuring the innovative NERF HYPER blaster line. NERF products are available at most major toy retailers nationwide.

For families up for the challenge, mark your calendars because the NERF House is available to book on Vrbo starting noon CT on Sept. 1, 2021 for a stay at the home during Sept. 24 – 26. The booking is first come, first serve.

Before booking a vacation home, travelers should check for travel advisories and restrictions in their vacation destination and always follow health and safety guidance from health officials and local authorities. Visit this help article for more information.

The patio and dock features NERF scooters and Go-Karts for mobile quests.

Featured living areas are also transformed with monuments of blasters ready for action.

Families can find all things NERF on the massive property, including an array of toys on the deck.

Select themed bedrooms are part of the 12 bedrooms and for rest before the next battle.

