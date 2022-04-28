U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

Hashdex Announces Launch of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP

·5 min read
  • NDAQ

Firm's First European Product to be Traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange

ZURICH and NEW YORK and RIO DE JANEIRO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the upcoming launch of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe exchange-traded product ("ETP") ISIN CH1184151731. The firm's first European product will be available on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SIX: HASH SW starting Monday, May 2, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Hashdex)
(PRNewsfoto/Hashdex)

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (SIX: HASH SW) tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe (NCIE), an index designed to measure the performance of the overall digital asset market while remaining reflective of the ETP listing standards at specified European exchanges. The NCIE was specifically designed to be dynamic in nature, broadly representative of the market, and readily trackable by both institutional and retail investors.

"The launch of HASH SW is a major milestone for Hashdex as we continue to deliver on our mission of providing global investors with access to the crypto asset class," said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder & CEO of Hashdex. "With our strong European team led by European ETP and ETF expert Laurent Kssis, coupled with our experienced global team and our deep international relationship with Nasdaq, we are well-positioned to offer investors worldwide simple, secure, and regulated products that allow them to gain diversified exposure to the crypto ecosystem."

"Capturing the performance in the crypto assets using a financial instrument like an ETP can be highly challenging for institutional investors as many existing products have been based on single assets crypto exposure and that does not answer their investment objectives in a conventional portfolio allocation," said Laurent Kssis, Managing Director and Head of Europe of Hashdex. "We believe with this index and subsequently delivering this institutional-grade ETP, we have represented exactly what investors have been demanding by offering a product with diversified exposure that mitigates risk in crypto assets. With the support of Nasdaq, Hashdex is incredibly well-positioned to service the needs of investors with efficient strategies."

Digital assets are eligible for inclusion in the NCIE if they satisfy specific criteria in line with current qualified requirements, including meeting a minimum standard of liquidity and trading volume, as well as being supported by digital asset exchanges and custodians approved by Nasdaq. The NCIE currently includes the following assets:

  • Avalanche

  • Bitcoin

  • Cardano

  • Ethereum

  • Litecoin

  • Polkadot

  • Polygon

  • Solana

"NCIE is an adaptable, rules-based industry benchmark that can accurately represent the investable cryptocurrency market and continue to evolve with the digital assets landscape," said Jake Rapaport, Head of Digital Asset Index Research, Nasdaq. "We are pleased to work with Hashdex offering European investors the ability to efficiently and securely incorporate crypto into their investment strategies."

Providing Thematic Crypto Exposure Globally

Hashdex and Nasdaq have a deep and long-standing relationship as partners in the crypto space, having previously co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), which benchmarks the institutionally investable crypto market. The NCIE is an extension of the effective methodology established by the NCI, and has been refined in line with European eligibility requirements at SIX and XETRA. This product launch is an important milestone in Hashdex's commitment to building a family of NCI products that will provide investors with access to a full spectrum of digital assets tailored to the regulatory requirements of their respective regions.

Mr. Kssis added: "Having recently begun establishing our presence in Europe, the launch of SIX: HASH SW is a natural next step in Hashdex's commitment to serving the region. We are excited to offer this innovative new product to European investors, who will benefit from Hashdex's expertise as a basket specialist and provider of thematic exposure."

About Hashdex
Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure financial products invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com.

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contacts:
Kendal Till/Josh Gerth
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Hashdex@DLPR.com

Jack S. Song
Hashdex
jack.song@hashdex.com

Disclaimer:
This document qualifies as advertisement within the meaning of article 68 of the Swiss Financial Services Act and/or article 95 of the Swiss Financial Services Ordinance and is not a prospectus, basic information sheet (BIB) or a key information document (KID). Any prospectus (in connection with an offer to the public or admission to trading) and/or any BIB or KID (for a product which was meant to be offered to retail clients), in each case if applicable and/or available, of financial instruments described in herein, from the date of its publication (which may be before, on or after the date of this document) and subject to applicable securities laws, is available from Hashdex AG.

Nasdaq® is a registered trademark of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security, digital asset or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or digital asset or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

© 2022. Nasdaq, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hashdex-announces-launch-of-the-hashdex-nasdaq-crypto-index-europe-etp-301535629.html

SOURCE Hashdex

