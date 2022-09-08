Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP Now Tradable in Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam

Hashdex AG

Listing Further Accelerates Hashdex’s European Expansion



New York / Rio de Janeiro / London, September 8, 2022 – Hashdex , an innovative global crypto-focused company, today announced its Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe exchange-traded product ("ETP") is now tradable on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbols HASH FP and HASH NA, respectively, and on Xetra under the ticker symbol HDX1 GY, starting September 8, 2022.

“The availability of the innovative Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP on the Euronext and Deutsche Börse Xetra exchanges represents a major milestone in our mission of delivering our products and services to a wide range of European investors,” said Bruno Sousa, Head of New Markets at Hashdex. “The positive feedback we are receiving around our first European product, which is already listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, reinforces the strong interest and trust institutional and retail investors place in our firm and offerings. Our entire global team is dedicated to ensuring that we continue to provide the most secure, innovative and regulated options available to meet the ever-growing demand to participate in the crypto ecosystem.”

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ (NCIE™), which was developed by Nasdaq - in partnership with Hashdex - to measure the performance of the overall digital asset market while remaining reflective of the ETP listing standards at specified European exchanges. Since its listing in May 2022 on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP has seen net inflows amounting to $14.7 million.

“NCIE is uniquely developed to address the nuances and complexity of digital assets while providing a methodology-driven and adaptable benchmark that represents the evolving asset class,” said Sean Wasserman, Vice President, Global of Index & Advisor Solutions at Nasdaq. “We are thrilled to enable access of NCIE to a broader group of investors throughout Europe and continue our partnership with Hashdex.”

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP utilizes best-in-class security standards to give investors regulated access to institutionally investable assets within the crypto ecosystem. The objective of this product is to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the NCIE, which is fully backed by its underlying crypto assets, including:

Avalanche

Bitcoin

Cardano

Ethereum

Polkadot

Polygon

Solana

Uniswap

For more information about the NCIE please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NCIE

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto investing. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. Nasdaq developed, in partnership with Hashdex, the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com .

Media Contacts:

Europe

EUPR@hashdex.com

Switzerland German speaking related queries: hashdex@pio-com.de

Germany related queries: hashdex@pio-com.de

France related queries: alban.saintjoigny@backbone.consulting

Switzerland French-speaking queries: alban.saintjoigny@backbone.consulting

United States

Kendal Till/Josh Gerth

Dukas Linden Public Relations

Hashdex@DLPR.com

Hashdex

Jack S. Song

Hashdex

jack.song@hashdex.com

Disclaimer:

__________________________

This marketing communication has been prepared by Hashdex AG, a company organized under the laws of Switzerland and does not constitute, nor form part of, an offer or invitation to subscribe, purchase, sell or otherwise dispose of any financial product issued by Hashdex AG.

Financial products issued by Hashdex AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States and (i) may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S (Regulation S) under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws and (ii) may be offered, sold or otherwise delivered at any time only to transferees that are Non-United States Persons (as defined by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)).

The products mentioned in this material (the Products) have been issued under Hashdex AG’s base prospectus dated 12 August 2022 (the Base Prospectus). The Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms are available via the following hyperlink www.hashdex.com/en-EU/document-center.

The approval of the Base Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the Products by the competent authority which has approved said prospectus. Potential investors are strongly recommended to read the entire Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms, before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Products. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This marketing communication itself does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance should, for any purpose, be placed on this marketing communication. Further, it is subject to change at any time.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe, NCIE are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Hashdex AG and its affiliates. The Products have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Products are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCTS.



