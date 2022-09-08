U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.00
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,555.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,253.25
    -10.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,828.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.60
    +0.66 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.48
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9983
    -0.0028 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.99
    -1.92 (-7.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1487
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7660
    +0.0280 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,172.31
    +362.67 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.41
    +17.70 (+3.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.95
    +23.12 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP Now Tradable in Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam

Hashdex AG
·5 min read
Hashdex AG
Hashdex AG

Listing Further Accelerates Hashdex’s European Expansion

New York / Rio de Janeiro / London, September 8, 2022 – Hashdex, an innovative global crypto-focused company, today announced its Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe exchange-traded product ("ETP") is now tradable on the Euronext Paris and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbols HASH FP and HASH NA, respectively, and on Xetra under the ticker symbol HDX1 GY, starting September 8, 2022.

“The availability of the innovative Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP on the Euronext and Deutsche Börse Xetra exchanges represents a major milestone in our mission of delivering our products and services to a wide range of European investors,” said Bruno Sousa, Head of New Markets at Hashdex. “The positive feedback we are receiving around our first European product, which is already listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, reinforces the strong interest and trust institutional and retail investors place in our firm and offerings. Our entire global team is dedicated to ensuring that we continue to provide the most secure, innovative and regulated options available to meet the ever-growing demand to participate in the crypto ecosystem.”

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP tracks the Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe™ (NCIE™), which was developed by Nasdaq - in partnership with Hashdex - to measure the performance of the overall digital asset market while remaining reflective of the ETP listing standards at specified European exchanges. Since its listing in May 2022 on the SIX Swiss Exchange, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP has seen net inflows amounting to $14.7 million.

“NCIE is uniquely developed to address the nuances and complexity of digital assets while providing a methodology-driven and adaptable benchmark that represents the evolving asset class,” said Sean Wasserman, Vice President, Global of Index & Advisor Solutions at Nasdaq. “We are thrilled to enable access of NCIE to a broader group of investors throughout Europe and continue our partnership with Hashdex.”

The Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP utilizes best-in-class security standards to give investors regulated access to institutionally investable assets within the crypto ecosystem. The objective of this product is to offer investors a simple, secure, and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the NCIE, which is fully backed by its underlying crypto assets, including:

  • Avalanche

  • Bitcoin

  • Cardano

  • Ethereum

  • Polkadot

  • Polygon

  • Solana

  • Uniswap

For more information about the NCIE please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NCIE

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto investing. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. Nasdaq developed, in partnership with Hashdex, the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com.

Media Contacts:
Europe
EUPR@hashdex.com
Switzerland German speaking related queries: hashdex@pio-com.de
Germany related queries: hashdex@pio-com.de
France related queries: alban.saintjoigny@backbone.consulting
Switzerland French-speaking queries: alban.saintjoigny@backbone.consulting

United States
Kendal Till/Josh Gerth
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Hashdex@DLPR.com

Hashdex
Jack S. Song
Hashdex
jack.song@hashdex.com

Disclaimer:

__________________________

This marketing communication has been prepared by Hashdex AG, a company organized under the laws of Switzerland and does not constitute, nor form part of, an offer or invitation to subscribe, purchase, sell or otherwise dispose of any financial product issued by Hashdex AG.

Financial products issued by Hashdex AG have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) or with any securities regulatory authority of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States and (i) may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S (Regulation S) under the Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws and (ii) may be offered, sold or otherwise delivered at any time only to transferees that are Non-United States Persons (as defined by the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)).

The products mentioned in this material (the Products) have been issued under Hashdex AG’s base prospectus dated 12 August 2022 (the Base Prospectus). The Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms are available via the following hyperlink www.hashdex.com/en-EU/document-center.

The approval of the Base Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the Products by the competent authority which has approved said prospectus. Potential investors are strongly recommended to read the entire Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms, before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Products. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This marketing communication itself does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance should, for any purpose, be placed on this marketing communication. Further, it is subject to change at any time.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe, NCIE are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Hashdex AG and its affiliates. The Products have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Products are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCTS.


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge to reduce inflation even if it increases unemployment puts the U.S. central bank on course to raise rates by another 0.75 percentage point this month.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • 12 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the twelve best medical device stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our introduction to the industry and jump to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Medical Device Stocks To Buy Now. The outset of the […]

  • American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

    American Eagle (AEO) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.23% and 0.08%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • China EV maker Nio reports wider-than-expected loss in Q2

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker NIO.

  • Legendary China Bets Unwind as Buffett, SoftBank, Naspers Sell

    (Bloomberg) -- For early backers, they’ve been some of the most profitable Chinese stock investments of all time: Tencent Holdings Ltd., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and BYD Co.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries Halt Bearish Frenzy: Markets Wra

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks Poised for Growth

    With technology companies taking the brunt of the market downturn amidst inflation concerns, there are certainly opportunities brewing.

  • Why ChargePoint Shares Popped Today

    Shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) spiked today after new analyst coverage recommended investors buy the stock. ChargePoint shares were trading up 8.5% as of 2 p.m. ET. Just a week after a JPMorgan Chase analyst assigned a $20 price target on ChargePoint stock, another analyst sees even more upside.

  • Investors Heavily Search Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Petrobras (PBR). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry: The Worst Is Yet to Come

    The S&P 500 has dropped 17% year to date but rallied in the two months through Aug. 16 amid interest-rate optimism.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont