Hashdex Receives European Base Prospectus Approval in Record Time

LONDON, NEW YORK, RIO DE JANEIRO – 30 August 2022 – Hashdex AG (“Issuer”) is pleased to announce the firm has received permission to list its exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the European Union following the approval of its European Base Prospectus filed with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) earlier in May.

This latest development further advances Hashdex’s ongoing expansion in Europe, following the May 2022 launch of its first European product, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (SIX: HASH SW) on the Six Swiss Exchange, which has seen relevant net inflows since its listing despite challenging market conditions. The approval is a major step in Hashdex’s ongoing efforts to expand its product suite of digital-asset strategies and offer them to investors in the European Union, with Hashdex securing passporting rights to all EU countries alongside the European Base Prospectus approval.

“Receiving approval to list in the European Union in only three months is a testament to the tireless efforts of our talented team as we expand our suite of products that serve the needs of European investors,” said Head of New Markets Bruno Sousa. “We are focused on building on the recent successful launch of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP in Switzerland, and we look forward to continuing to make strong strides in positioning Hashdex as the leading European crypto issuer with the ability to deploy innovative, diversified strategies using our proven ETP structure.”

Hashdex is working closely with the relevant services providers, including exchanges, to list its family of ETPs in the European Union and ensure that they are readily available to investors in their local markets and through local platforms.

Over the course of 2022, Hashdex has already listed six new products globally, contributing to its leading position in net new money raised for the first half of 2022. Hashdex remains committed to maintaining the highest standards by providing investors around the world with secure access to the rapidly growing crypto asset class as well as robust educational resources, including the Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets curriculum, which Hashdex developed with its partner Nasdaq to provide informative and educational resources for financial advisors on the evolution of the digital asset ecosystem, investing considerations, regulation, taxes and more.

The prospectus is made available electronically, subject to applicable laws and regulations, on Hashdex’s website . To access it, people should go to hashdex.com/en-CH/document-center , click on "Prospectus" and select the 2022 Base Prospectus (EU). For more information, please visit www.hashdex.com or email Europe@hashdex.com .

The approval of the Base Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Potential investors are strongly recommended to read the EU Base Prospectus and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. Potential investors are about to purchase a product (ETP) that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex's simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex's mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. Nasdaq developed, in partnership with Hashdex, the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world's first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com .

