U.S. markets open in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,833.25
    -65.75 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,962.00
    -426.00 (-1.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,601.75
    -238.25 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.30
    -33.30 (-1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.45
    -2.22 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    -10.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.37 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0485
    -0.0041 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.42
    +5.33 (+20.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7420
    +0.3220 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    25,189.82
    -2,218.17 (-8.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.24
    -127.36 (-19.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.87
    -70.65 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

Hashdex Welcomes Benjamin Ittah as European Senior Sales and Distribution Manager

Hashdex AG
·5 min read
Hashdex AG
Hashdex AG

Benjamin Ittah

Picture of Benjamin Ittah - Senior sales and development for Hashdex AG
Picture of Benjamin Ittah - Senior sales and development for Hashdex AG

Hashdex Strengthens European Team As Firm Continues to Accelerate Continental Expansion


Zurich, New York, Rio de Janeiro, June 13, 2022Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced it has hired Benjamin Ittah as European Senior Sales and Distribution Manager, continuing the firm’s expansion in the region.

In this newly created role, Mr. Ittah will be responsible for Hashdex’ sales development in Europe, focusing on both growing the firm’s expanding client base and overseeing the distribution of the firm's innovative investment products, such as the recently launched Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe exchange trade product (SIX: HASH SW). He will report to Laurent Kssis, Managing Director and Head of Europe at Hashdex.

“We are delighted to welcome Benjamin as the newest member of our growing European team," said Marcelo Sampaio, CEO and co-founder of Hashdex. “Europe is a key strategic area for Hashdex and we are confident that Benjamin’s extensive experience in the region will allow us to successfully continue our global expansion.”

Prior to joining Hashdex, Mr. Ittah led the development of Tabula Investment Management’s presence across France, Benelux and Geneva. As a founding member of Tabula, Mr. Ittah played an integral role in the firm’s sales and marketing as it grew to nearly $1 billion in assets under management. Mr. Ittah began his career at Société Générale, where he covered clients in the EMEA region for ETP, solutions and ETF sales/trading in London and Paris. He holds an MSc in Statistical and Financial Engineering from the University of Paris Dauphine, France.

The recruitment of Mr. Ittah further strengthens Hashdex’s industry-leading team. The firm recently welcomed Mr. Kssis to spearhead Hashdex’s European expansion. An ETF industry veteran and crypto assets pioneer, Mr. Kssis formerly served as CEO of XBT Provider AB, a CoinShares company, and global head of ETPs at 21Shares. He is joined by Dramane Meite, Head of New Products at Hashdex, who brings extensive experience in digital finance and financial engineering and previously held the role of Vice President, Product Strategies, Client Solutions and Analytics at PIMCO. The firm continues to evaluate talent across its European locations in London, Zurich, Paris and Lisbon. Since its listing in May 2022, HASH SW has seen new subscriptions amounting to $13.5 million, demonstrating Hashdex’s ability to deliver an institutional-grade ETP for investors, offering a product with diversified exposure to the crypto ecosystem, in a challenging market environment.

Mr. Kssis added: "We are delighted that Benjamin has chosen to join Hashdex, which is a natural step in his career. With his ETFs knowledge and institutional reach, he will be a key part of our European footprint and will be able to address the growing demand for crypto assets from European institutional investors."

Today’s announcement builds on Hashdex’s ongoing international expansion and position as a global pioneer in crypto asset management. In addition to HASH SW, the firm continues to deliver on its mission of providing global investors with access to the evolving crypto ecosystem, having recently launched DEFI11, the world’s first decentralized finance ETF and META11 ETF, which provides investors with diverse exposure to leading crypto assets in the blockchain culture and entertainment industry. Hashdex has partnered with Nasdaq and co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™), which benchmarks the institutionally investable crypto market. Hashdex is in process of launching additional products in continental Europe very soon.


About Hashdex 


Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex’s simple and secure funds invite innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to build pathways to prosperity by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-created and launched the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 260,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com.

Media Contacts:


Kendal Till/Josh Gerth
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Hashdex@DLPR.com

Jack S. Song
Hashdex 
jack.song@hashdex.com


Disclaimer: 

This material express Hashdex's opinion for informational purposes only and does not consider the investment objectives, financial situation or individual needs of one or a particular group of investors. We recommend consulting specialized professionals for investment decisions. Investors are advised to carefully read the Investment Fund's prospectus or regulations before investing their funds. The information and conclusions contained in this material may be changed at any time, without prior notice. This material may not be copied, reproduced or distributed without the prior and express agreement of Hashdex. For more information, consult our commercial area at www.hashdex.com/en-CH/hashdex or contact at swiss@hashdex.com

Nasdaq® , Nasdaq Crypto Index, NCI™, Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe and NCIE™ are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the “Corporations”) and are licensed for use by Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF and Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index Europe ETP (the “Products”) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Products are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCTS.



Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Freezes Withdrawals, Fuels Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broader market selloff as traders continued to question the sustainability of high-yielding crypto products in the wake of the Terra blockchain collapse.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiw

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Sharp Stock Market Losses As Recession Risks Mount

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina War

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Global Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures tumbled with European equities following a surprise American inflation print that heaped pressure on the Federal Reserve to intensify monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Warns of Risk of War Over Taiwan While Pledging PeaceChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Wee

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Bath & Body Works Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • 3M's 4% Dividend Yield Isn't a Reason to Buy the Stock

    Industrial giant 3M's (NYSE: MMM) stock is now yielding more than 4% and is very tempting for income-seeking investors. On the first-quarter earnings call, management left its full-year guidance unchanged despite revealing a host of headwinds. For example, it said 3M was making a slow start to the quarter.

  • Energy Stocks Are Set to Get Hotter. 6 That Can Get You a Piece of the Gusher.

    After climbing more than 60% this year, energy stocks still have room to run. Six picks in the industry’s most promising areas.