HashiCorp to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on June 2, 2022

HashiCorp, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp® (NASDAQ: HCP), a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended April 30, 2022, after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, June 2, 2022.



In conjunction with this announcement, HashiCorp will host a conference call on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial (877) 814-9989 or (409) 216-0732. The conference ID number is 7013966. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations site (ir.hashicorp.com) and a replay will be archived on the website.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and create a system of record for automating the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s portfolio of products includes Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™. HashiCorp offers products as open source, enterprise, and as managed cloud services. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though most of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Contact

Alex Kurtz,

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@hashicorp.com

415.301.3250

Media & Analyst Contact

Kate Lehman

Director, Corporate Communications

media@hashicorp.com

510.603.7342



