HashiCorp Appoints Sigal Zarmi to Board of Directors

HashiCorp, Inc.
·3 min read

Experienced CIO has led Fortune 500 organizations through strategic technology shifts, including cloud adoption and digital transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced it has appointed Sigal Zarmi to its Board of Directors.

Zarmi has more than 30 years of experience in senior technical roles, most recently serving as Managing Director, International Chief Information Officer at Morgan Stanley, where she was responsible for leading the organization's cloud adoption strategy. In this role, Zarmi was in a unique position to understand the value that HashiCorp’s suite of cloud infrastructure automation tools offer Morgan Stanley and other enterprises for running their cloud infrastructure.

“Sigal understands first-hand the large-scale environments and complex needs of the biggest enterprises, as they work to modernize their infrastructure and transition to a cloud operating model,” said Dave McJannet, CEO of HashiCorp. “She also brings a tremendously valuable perspective on HashiCorp’s opportunity to be a strategic partner for these organizations.”

During her career, Zarmi was responsible for architecting and leading IT modernization efforts, including digital transformation and cloud adoption, which offered her a unique perspective on what is required to successfully adopt a cloud operating model in today’s enterprise. Zarmi currently serves as a senior advisor to Morgan Stanley, and until July 2021 served as its international CIO and global head of transformation, where she was responsible for architecting and leading its cloud strategy. Prior to that Zarmi was vice chairman, global, and U.S. CIO of PwC, where she drove technology strategy and execution alignment across 157 countries. Before that, she was the CIO of GE Capital Americas, where she spent 18 years in various executive technology and operations leadership positions. She began her career as a developer at Motorola.

“Through my prior roles as CIO, I have a deep understanding of the types of tools and solutions that are required for organizations to successfully transition to cloud, and to unlock immediate and on-going benefits, to achieve digital transformation initiatives,” said Zarmi. “Through this understanding I recognize the role HashiCorp already plays as a strategic partner to organizations working through these complex transitions, and I also recognize the enormous opportunity HashiCorp has. I am thrilled to join the board and to help them fulfill it.”

Zarmi was appointed as an independent board member, following the appointment of Susan St. Ledger in late 2019 and Todd Ford in May 2020.

HashiCorp has more than 1,400 enterprise customers, including 300 of the Global 2000. HashiCorp counts 3M, Adobe, AstraZeneca, Barclays, Citadel, Credit Karma, Comcast, Equifax, GM, H&R Block, Hulu, JPMC, Loblaw, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development North America, Pandora, Petco, Progressive, Roblox, Samsung, Shopify, and Starbucks among its customers.

About HashiCorp
HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures.

For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp.
All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Media & Analyst Contact
Kate Lehman
media@hashicorp.com


