Hashtrex: A Safe & Hassle-Free Way For Malaysians To Start Digital Currency Mining

Own a digital asset mining machine that returns 5% profit monthly without needing any financial or technical know-how.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hashtrex, Malaysia's first digital mining facility, offers Malaysians a safe and secure way to begin their crypto journey with digital asset mining management. The company's cryptocurrency mining facility went live in June 2021 and clients can now own the machines responsible for 'mining' digital assets through Proof of Work and earn an average of 3-5% profit monthly in returns while Hashtrex takes care of all the technical work that goes into procuring, maintaining and setting up these machines.

The Hashtrex Team, from right to left, Jeffrey Chong, Joel Lim, Carolyin Chong, Gobinathan, Eddy Tay

An Easy Way into Digital Currency Mining

While digital currency trading and speculation has become popular, the 'mining' of these digital assets are still beyond the capabilities of most Malaysians. This is the gap that Hashtrex aims to close. With an initial investment, Hashtrex will procure, host, set up and maintain these mining rigs on behalf of clients. The client-owned mining rigs will be set up to deliver maximum profitability and the clients get to decide what to do with the coins they earn monthly. Hashtrex also welcomes existing miners to host their mining rigs at Hashtrex's facility to make life simpler and remove any complications that come with mining at home.

How Does It Work?

Clients just have to determine what their mining rigs budget is and Hashtrex will procure a suitable mining rig for them and get to 'mining'. That mining rig belongs to the client, but it will be housed and maintained by Hashtrex.

Every month, Hashtrex will deposit the coins that were 'minted' by those rigs into the client's cryptocurrency wallet after taking a fixed percentage to cover their operating costs and fees. The initial contract is for 2-years where the client gets their initial investment returned in its cryptocurrency equivalent and any further mining can be seen as clean profit.

Story continues

Hashtrex guarantees the hashrates of the mining rigs they set up and even has special electricity tariffs that are extremely competitive in the South East Asia region. Hashtrex takes advantage of scale to ensure digital asset mining is profitable for all parties.

Safe, Secure and Insured

Hashtrex Digital Mining Facility features state-of-the-art technology and is equipped to handle the latest high-performance mining rigs worth RM 30 Million. The facility is monitored 24-hours a day by security systems and an IT team to ensure all assets are protected and running optimally for maximum profitability.

Maintenance of the machines by Hashtrex technicians assures the lowest possible downtime for these machines. The facility is also fitted with fire extinguishers and other fail-safe measures in case of emergencies. And should the worst happen, the mining rigs and the entire facility is insured by MSIG against fire, theft, and accidental external damage.

About Hashtrex Sdn Bhd

Hashtrex Sdn. Bhd. was established in early 2021 and set up its first digital mining facility in central Selangor by June 2021. This facility is located in an industrial area and is set up to accommodate between 600 and 1,000 mining rigs. They aim to expand this to between 5,000 and 10,000 mining rigs in their second phase of expansion.

With more than 10 years of experience in cryptocurrency mining, Hashtrex's founders believe they can provide a legal, secure and profitable digital asset mining service to forward-looking Malaysians who believe in the infinite possibilities offered by blockchain technology.

The company is currently looking for investors, venture capitalists to grow its business and fulfil its vision of listing on the stock market as well as organising blockchain-related events in the near future.

For all enquiries into the technical aspects of Hashtrex, head to the FAQ section of our website, hashtrex.my or contact us.

hashtrex.my | facebook.com/hashtrexofficial | sales@hashtrex.my | marketing@hashtrex.my

SOURCE Hashtrex Sdn Bhd