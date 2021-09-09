U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

Hatch Announces $5,000 Grant for SF LGBT Center

Hatch Credit Inc.
·2 min read

SF LGBT Center’s next cohort of New Entrepreneur Training Program students will be eligible for a $5,000 grant provided by Hatch.

SF LGBT Center logo
SF LGBT Center logo
SF LGBT Center logo
Hatch Credit Inc. logo
Hatch Credit Inc. logo
Hatch Credit Inc. logo

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch Credit, Inc. (“Hatch”) is proud to announce its partnership with the SF LGBT Center’s New Entrepreneur Training Program; a business development program for LGBTQ+ business owners. Hatch will be providing a $5,000 grant for one select graduate of the program, which is set to begin September 15, 2021.

The New Entrepreneur Training Program is a free, eight-week intensive training program with five budding entrepreneurs per cohort. Program leader and small business consultant Eddie Tang states, “With this program, our goal is to support individuals in the LGBT community in San Francisco to become financially independent and self-sufficient and even to create jobs for the community.”

Each week, participants attend a three-hour lecture and discussion session, and complete weekly assignments outside of class. Throughout the eight weeks, entrepreneurs will learn all aspects of business management, including strategic business planning, management, and finance. At the end of the program, participants will present their business plans to a panel of judges, including a Hatch team member. Based on select criteria, one program graduate will be chosen to receive a $5,000 grant from Hatch for their small business.

Hatch is honored to support SF LGBT Center’s New Entrepreneur Training Program and expand its support for small businesses. Applications for the New Entrepreneur Training Program are accepted year-round on a rolling basis, with the next cohort beginning on September 15th. To apply, please visit the application form at www.sfcenter.org/program/small-business/.

About Hatch
Hatch is a modern financial platform for small businesses. At Hatch, we believe that starting a business should be easier. Our mission is to empower small business owners with accessible, transparent, and fair financial and lending products. With Hatch Business Checking, we are re-thinking how business banking should be by doing away with unnecessary fees and putting money back into our customers’ pockets with cashback rewards and discounts on business tools. Learn more about Hatch by visiting www.hatchcard.com.

###

If you would like more information on this topic, please email katie@hatchcard.com or press@hatchcard.com.

Attachments

CONTACT: Katie Lee Hatch Credit Inc. 2015190315 katie.lee@hatchcard.com


