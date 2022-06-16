Hatch Announces Its First Board of Experts to Drive Awareness Around the Impact of Sleep on Overall Health and Wellness

Hatch

The Leader in Sleep Partners with Industry Experts Across Sleep, Mental Health and Nutrition

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch , a sleep industry leader, today introduced the Board of Experts, a first of its kind composed of specialists across health industries, including sleep, mental health and nutrition. The expert board will work closely with Hatch to arm consumers with helpful information on the impact of sleep on overall health, and vice versa.



Hatch’s Board of Experts includes:

Sleep Expert Dr. Jessee Dietch , who is an assistant professor of psychology at Oregon State University where she directs the Sleep Health Assessment, Intervention, and Dissemination (SHAID) research lab, and is a licensed clinical psychologist who is board certified in behavioral sleep medicine.

Sleep Expert Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell , who is a Board-Certified Physician, Certified Clinical Sleep Specialist and Sleep Coach, and founder and CEO of sleep coaching company, The Solution is Sleep LLC.

Mental Wellness Expert Liv Bowser , who is the CEO & Founder of Liberate, the first ever mental fitness platform, and is a Certified Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher, as well as a RYS 200 Yoga Teacher.

Nutrition Expert Cara Harbstreet, MS RD LD , who is an Intuitive Eating Registered Dietitian and often known as the “anti-diet dietician.”

As a member of Hatch’s Board of Experts, each specialist will be identifying opportunities to share insights on sleep’s deep impact on wellness as a whole and provide consumers with information on how to build beneficial habits for improved health overall.

“Hatch is no stranger to working closely with experts, as we have been consulting with sleep experts regularly during the product development process to help our users establish healthy and consistent sleep routines,” said Hatch Co-founder and CEO Ann Crady Weiss. “We appreciate first-hand the benefit of having an expert collaborate with us as we work to help families with their sleep. We also know the deep connection between sleep and overall health, so we were inspired to take our work with specialists to the next level and establish our first Board of Experts.”

Dr. Dietch has already been working with Hatch for more than a year, from informing product development to creating content that helps educate consumers on how to improve their sleep habits.

“As someone who is very familiar with Hatch through many years of collaboration, I jumped at the chance to join their Board of Experts,” said Dr. Dietch. “As a sleep researcher, I’m always looking for new ways to drive awareness around the importance of sleep, so I was thrilled to be a part of a robust set of experts joining the brand with this same mission. I’m looking forward to expanding my role with Hatch and continuing to educate the public on achieving better sleep.”

Hatch’s Board of Experts will be contributing helpful content around sleep on www.hatch.co/blog over the coming months. More information on Hatch’s Board of Experts can be found at www.hatch.co , or on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Hatch

Babies, kids, adults…everyone feels better after a good night of sleep. And at Hatch, we know sleep — we’ve helped over two million families sleep better, and we’re just getting started. Originally inspired by new parents and their babies, Hatch has evolved our suite of smart sleep products to help humans of all ages and stages develop — and maintain — natural, healthy sleep habits. Designed by experts and loved by parents, our Rest product family includes the Rest, Rest+ and Rest Mini. Hatch also offers Restore, a fully-customizable product geared toward helping adults sleep well. Launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and featured on “Shark Tank'' in 2016, Hatch is headquartered in Palo Alto. For more information, visit Hatch.co .

About Dr. Jessee Dietch:

Jessee Dietch, PhD, is an assistant professor of psychology at Oregon State University where she directs the Sleep Health Assessment, Intervention, and Dissemination (SHAID) research lab. She is a licensed clinical psychologist and is board certified in behavioral sleep medicine. Her research focuses on developing and disseminating cognitive-behavioral interventions for sleep disorders (e.g., insomnia, nightmares, shift work disorder), examining sleep health in special populations, and developing and evaluating tools to assess sleep health.

About Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell:

Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell is a Board-Certified Physician, Certified Clinical Sleep Specialist and Sleep Coach. She obtained a Masters in Biotechnology from Rush University, her MD from the University of Illinois in Chicago and completed her training as a physician in Washington D.C where she went on to receive her certification in Clinical Sleep Health. Her sleep blog has been featured as 1 of the top 50 blogs in sleep and she has contributed to a number of online and print publications. She is the founder and CEO of her sleep coaching company The Solution is Sleep LLC that was created to help people everywhere live happier, healthier and more productive lives through better sleep.

About Liv Bowser:

Liv Bowser is the CEO & Founder of Liberate, the first ever mental fitness platform. A Certified Meditation and Mindfulness Teacher and a RYS 200 Yoga Teacher, Liv has been featured in renowned publications such as Forbes, Business Insider, The Cut, and Real Simple, as a mental fitness expert and has led Liberate Method classes for SHAPE and HEALTH magazines, Fairmont Hotels, Uber, LinkedIn, and many more. Her leadership focuses on creating accessibility and approachability around beneficial practices within meditation, breathwork, journaling, and mindful movement. Through Liberate, Liv works with individuals and teams to strengthen mental well-being and create a multidimensional conversation around health and wellness.

About Cara Harbstreet, MS LD RD:

Cara Harbstreet, MS RD LD is a Kansas City-based Intuitive Eating Registered Dietitian and nationally-recognized food and nutrition expert. She obtained a Bachelors of Science in Dietetics and Nutrition from Southeast Missouri State University. She went on to complete her Dietetic Internship and Masters of Science in Dietetics and Nutrition at The University of Kansas Medical Center. Upon completion, Cara worked in community nutrition, corporate wellness, retail settings. She later worked with the Endocrinology Department of a regional pediatric medical center and provided inpatient and outpatient support to children and families in the largest non-surgical specialty area. In 2016, Cara founded her private practice and began focusing on sports nutrition, intuitive eating, and applying the Health At Every Size model for clients in the Kansas City area. Since then, she has expanded into virtual and telehealth services and serves as a consultant and nutrition communications expert. Cara is also an active volunteer in the dietetics field, serving as a multi-year Board Member for the Kansas Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She is also the current Communications Director for the Sports, Cardiovascular, and Wellness Nutrition (SCAN) Dietetic Practice Group.

