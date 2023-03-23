HatchWorks Appoints Shawn DeVries as New Vice President of Sales

Industry Veteran to Drive Revenue Growth and Enhance Client Relationships at Leading Custom Software Solutions Provider.

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks , a leading provider of custom software solutions, is thrilled to welcome Shawn DeVries as its new Vice President of Sales. With over 25 years of experience, Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the HatchWorks leadership team, empowering the company to focus on providing new and innovative solutions to its clients.

In his new role, Shawn will be responsible for leading and scaling HatchWorks' sales organization, developing and executing sales strategies, and driving revenue growth across all service lines. Prior to joining HatchWorks, Shawn served as Managing Director at Kin + Carta, where he played a critical role in driving revenue growth and building strategic client relationships.

"HatchWorks is excited to have Shawn join our team," said Brandon Powell, Founder and CEO of HatchWorks. "His deep experience in the fast-moving digital transformation space will enable our clients to harness the power of digital solutions fully, and his proven track record of success in sales operations and building client relationships will help us achieve our growth goals."

"I strongly believe that the future of digital consultancy is rooted in transparency, shared ownership of business outcomes, and trusted long-term collaboration," says Shawn DeVries. "I'm thrilled to join HatchWorks and eager to enhance our client connections, expand services into new markets, and amplify the partnership channel."

By partnering with Global 1000 clients, Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge on leveraging digital innovation for positive change in business and the world around us. He is a strong mentor, experienced coach, and supportive guide to fellow growth professionals.

About HatchWorks:

HatchWorks helps its clients build the right digital product the right way.

HatchWorks specializes in building maintainable, scalable, and secure cloud-native custom software solutions through their integrated US and nearshore Agile teams.

Their flexible model and approach allows clients to start fast, ship faster, and reduce the cost of their custom solution without sacrificing quality.

With a focus on mid-market companies looking to unlock their potential through digital, HatchWorks provides a more cost-effective option with faster time to market compared to the global giants, with better quality than offshore or freelance marketplaces.

