U.S. markets open in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.50
    +18.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,312.00
    +54.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,821.25
    +114.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.00
    +10.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.36
    -0.54 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.00
    +29.40 (+1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.06
    +0.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.63
    +0.25 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2294
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3980
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,600.00
    -599.90 (-2.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.50
    -13.44 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.71
    -75.13 (-0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

HatchWorks Appoints Shawn DeVries as New Vice President of Sales

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Industry Veteran to Drive Revenue Growth and Enhance Client Relationships at Leading Custom Software Solutions Provider.

ATLANTA, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks, a leading provider of custom software solutions, is thrilled to welcome Shawn DeVries as its new Vice President of Sales. With over 25 years of experience, Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the HatchWorks leadership team, empowering the company to focus on providing new and innovative solutions to its clients.

Shawn DeVries, Vice President of Sales at HatchWorks.
Shawn DeVries, Vice President of Sales at HatchWorks.

In his new role, Shawn will be responsible for leading and scaling HatchWorks' sales organization, developing and executing sales strategies, and driving revenue growth across all service lines. Prior to joining HatchWorks, Shawn served as Managing Director at Kin + Carta, where he played a critical role in driving revenue growth and building strategic client relationships.

"HatchWorks is excited to have Shawn join our team," said Brandon Powell, Founder and CEO of HatchWorks. "His deep experience in the fast-moving digital transformation space will enable our clients to harness the power of digital solutions fully, and his proven track record of success in sales operations and building client relationships will help us achieve our growth goals."

"I strongly believe that the future of digital consultancy is rooted in transparency, shared ownership of business outcomes, and trusted long-term collaboration," says Shawn DeVries. "I'm thrilled to join HatchWorks and eager to enhance our client connections, expand services into new markets, and amplify the partnership channel."

By partnering with Global 1000 clients, Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge on leveraging digital innovation for positive change in business and the world around us. He is a strong mentor, experienced coach, and supportive guide to fellow growth professionals.

About HatchWorks:

HatchWorks helps its clients build the right digital product the right way.

HatchWorks specializes in building maintainable, scalable, and secure cloud-native custom software solutions through their integrated US and nearshore Agile teams.

Their flexible model and approach allows clients to start fast, ship faster, and reduce the cost of their custom solution without sacrificing quality.

With a focus on mid-market companies looking to unlock their potential through digital, HatchWorks provides a more cost-effective option with faster time to market compared to the global giants, with better quality than offshore or freelance marketplaces.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hatchworks-appoints-shawn-devries-as-new-vice-president-of-sales-301776606.html

SOURCE HatchWorks

Recommended Stories

  • George Soros and Steve Cohen Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These 2 Stocks

    In this uncertain market environment, the educated investor would do well to seek out some signal that can cut through the noise and indicate the sound stock purchase choices. Following the legendary investors, the traders who build multi-billion dollar fortunes on the stock market trading scene, is a popular strategy – and when two of those investing legends agree… well, there’s a stock that should definitely get a second look. George Soros and Steve Cohen have both built fortunes, for themselv

  • Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc. (NIO) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), NIO Inc. (NIO) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • Short Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming Soon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hindenburg Research said it will soon release a new report, two months after the US short seller’s explosive allegations against Adani Group wiped more than $100 billion off the Indian conglomerate’s market value.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace BidBomb T

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends?

    Dividends are payments that some companies make to shareholders to reward them for investing in them. Dividends can provide regular, predictable income to investors who also preserve the chance of profiting from price appreciation. Dividends can qualify for advantageous capital … Continue reading → The post How Do I Avoid Paying Tax on Dividends? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • First Republic and PacWest Bancorp Stocks Rebound After Post-Fed Losses

    Regional bank stocks are on edge right now, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comments about deposits were enough to fray investors' nerves a little more.

  • It Wasn’t Just Credit Suisse. Switzerland Itself Needed Rescuing.

    ZURICH—The chairman of Switzerland’s largest bank received an urgent call last week. On the other end were three top Swiss officials who delivered an ultimatum dressed up as a proposal. UBS Group needed to rescue its failing rival, Credit Suisse Group AG.

  • Powell’s Own Guide to Recessions Shows Rate Cuts Are Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- A recession is certain and so are rate cuts this year. That’s the message from the bond market metric Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted a year ago as the best guide to tip-off economic troubles in the US.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace B

  • Implied Volatility Surging for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • The Federal Reserve now believes its work is nearly done: Morning Brief

    The Federal Reserve has raised rates aggressively in the last year and projected on Wednesday its work raising rates is likely done. Dealing with the fallout of these moves, however, appears to be a project just getting underway.

  • Fed's Latest Rate Hike: What Retirees Need to Know

    With the recent collapse of two banks serving as a backdrop, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates another 25 basis points on Wednesday. The decision to raise the federal funds rate to a 4.75-5% target range comes on the heels of the … Continue reading → The post Fed's Latest Rate Hike: What Retirees Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nvidia is winning AI race, but can’t afford to trip

    Nvidia’s share price has more than doubled over the past six months as it becomes the preferred supplier to both sides of the AI war raging between Google and Microsoft.

  • Differing Powell and Yellen Messages Were a Lot for the Stock Market to Digest

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are accustomed to a bumpy ride whenever Jerome Powell speaks. But when Powell speaks at the same time Janet Yellen is talking to Congress about the health of the banking sector, the turbulence can get overwhelming.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • GameStop stock is surging after earnings, but there's a clear problem

    Being profitable on paper belies the tough situation for GameStop.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.