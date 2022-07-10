U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,899.38
    -3.24 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,338.15
    -46.45 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,635.31
    +14.01 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,769.36
    -0.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.80
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1010
    +0.0930 (+3.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9850
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,868.98
    -749.64 (-3.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.11
    -5.56 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.24
    +7.16 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,517.19
    +26.69 (+0.10%)
     

Hate political email spam? Federal officials are giving you little time to express your feelings on a potentially pivotal ruling.

Dave Levinthal
·4 min read
Google Gmail illustration
Google has asked the Federal Election Commission to rule on its request to make it easier for political candidates to reach potential donors with email solicitations.Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Google has asked federal regulators to OK a plan letting political committees avoid spam filters.

  • Gmail users could expect to see more political emails in their main inboxes.

  • A public comment period on the Federal Election Commission case is ending soon.

Google wants to ease its Gmail spam filters when political candidates and committees email you for donations or otherwise try contacting you — and it's asked the Federal Election Commission for its legal blessing.

But few Americans are aware of this pending case. And a deadline for public comment is fast approaching with little publicity from Google or the FEC on the case — or its implication for consumers.

An affirmative ruling by the nation's bipartisan campaign finance regulator could affect tens of millions of Gmail users who could expect more political solicitations landing in their main inboxes unless they proactively opt-out.

"People care about getting spam email, including political email. They have opinions," said Rick Hasen, a law and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, who edits the Election Law Blog. "The FEC should give the public sufficient time to weigh in on an issue that affects the public in direct way."

The FEC received Google's "advisory opinion" request on July 1 and made it public on July 6. On July 8, in its weekly digest of official announcements, the FEC announced that the public would have until July 11 to comment on Google's request.

But, in an email to Insider, FEC spokesperson Judith Ingram said the public comment deadline would actually be Friday, July 16. She declined to comment on whether the agency believes it has given the public adequate time to comment on the matter.

Axios in late June first reported Google's intentions to seek a ruling from the FEC.

Federal Election Commission logo
Among its duties, the Federal Election Commission is tasked with providing political committees, corporations, unions, and other political actors with "advisory opinion" rulings that help them interpret campaign finance laws.Sarah Silbiger/CQ Roll Call

What Google wants

As described in its request to the FEC, Google wants to "launch a pilot program for authorized candidate committees, political party committees, and leadership political action committees" that would ensure the emails of accepted committees "will not be affected by forms of spam detection to which they would otherwise be subject."

Google said that its spam-skirting political pilot program is "not intended to favor or disfavor any particular candidate, party or speaker, nor intended to influence the outcome of any election."

Any committee registered with the FEC, whose emails comply with Google's terms of service and don't contain prohibited content such as malware or phishing schemes, could apply to participate.

However, Google's concerns — articulated in a 15-page letter to the FEC from Allen & Overy LLP attorney Claire Rajan on July 1 — center on whether its efforts would constitute "prohibited in-kind contributions" to political committees.

Put simply: Google wants the government's reassurance that it isn't breaking any law by giving politicians and political operatives a potentially valuable service. Suspected violations of federal campaign finance laws can result in costly investigations and potential civil fines, say nothing of bad press.

The FEC's 6-member, bipartisan board of commissioners must decide on Google's request by the end of August. Google has requested the FEC give its request an "expedited review" and rule on it "within 30 days due to the proximity to upcoming elections."

Anne P. Mitchell, an attorney and CEO of the Institute for Social Internet Public Policy, tweeted a comment she already sent the FEC. In it, she argued that it is a "very bad time indeed to give candidates and campaigns such a free pass" given accusations of abusive political email fundraising practices.

More broadly, political campaigns on both the left and right have taken in recent years to blasting out increasingly hyperbolic, clickbait-y, and sometimes misleading emails in search of money. Recipients of such emails sometimes have not signed up to receive them, as campaigns routinely rent lists of email addresses from data brokers or other political committees.

The FEC has directed people to email comments about the case to the email address ao@fec.gov.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Harris in the spotlight as White House confronts Democratic frustration over guns and abortion rights

    For more than a year, Vice President Kamala Harris’ office has battled the perception that she lacks the kind of influence and prominence that President Joe Bid

  • Uber Lobbied Politicians, Broke Laws in Global Push, Reports Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc. attempted to lobby politicians and flouted laws as part of efforts to expand globally from 2013 to 2017, according to newspaper reports based on leaked documents.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarUS Crosses the Electric-Car Tipping Point for Mass AdoptionThe company allegedly received assistance in its

  • Goodbye to cash tolls, and some notorious history, at bridge

    Attention drivers at the George Washington Bridge: Your cash is no good here. Starting Sunday, drivers looking to cross the Hudson River from New Jersey into New York will go through an electronic tolling system. The move from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey comes as way to help ease congestion at the bridge, the busiest of the three Hudson River crossings that the agency oversees.

  • Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Former US President Donald Trump had harsh words for billionaire Elon Musk at a rally in Alaska Saturday, accusing the Tesla Inc. chief of inconsistency.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarUS Crosses the Electric-Car Tipping Point for Mass AdoptionReferring to Musk’s recent pronouncement that he’d never voted Republican until t

  • Here’s how bad inflation is in different countries around the world right now

    Inflation is sitting at a four-decade high in the U.S., but Americans aren't the only ones dealing with rising prices. From Sri Lanka to the U.K., inflation is a global issue.

  • Trump drops F-bomb, mocks Musk in Alaska rally speech

    STORY: The Republican also mocked Elon Musk, the chief executive officer of Tesla and world's richest man, for terminating his $44-billion deal to buy Twitter."Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me," Trump said. "He's another bullshit artist."Trump was in Alaska to support several candidates ahead of the state's primary election on August 16, including former Governor Sarah Palin.

  • Retired army general loses consulting contract after mocking first lady in tweet

    Retired army general loses consulting contract after mocking first lady in tweet

  • Ukraine Latest: Multiple Deaths in Donetsk Apartment Bombing

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarUkraine’s foreign ministry called on Canada to reverse its decision to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany. Russian rockets hit an apartment building in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk, where at least 15 civilians were reported

  • The euro and dollar are worth the same for the first time in 2 decades. Here’s how their values have changed during that time

    The unusual event is a boon to U.S. tourists in Europe, but not so good for Europeans visiting the U.S.

  • Donald Trump Declares War on Elon Musk

    The former Republican president who has not yet ruled out the idea of running for the White House in 2024.

  • Bizarre moment Trump pulls fans on stage wearing shirts of his face and says ‘give ‘em to me right now’

    ‘Take those shirts off and give ‘em to me right now!’ the former president shouted at the fans

  • This week in Bidenomics: S'all good, man!

    Biden needs a break on the economy. He may finally be getting it.

  • Opinion/Your Turn: Letter about number of Trump vs. Biden COVID cases misleading

    The writer contends that a June 19 Letter to the Editor that compared the number of COVID cases under Trump vs. Biden relies on incorrect math.

  • The Stock Market Just Had a Great Week. The Next One Could Be Messier.

    Call it the “Yes, but” stock market. Yes, but...it’s hard to understand why the market reacted so enthusiastically to the week’s news. Investors entered the week hoping, if not for a recession, then for at least some signs that the economy is slowing enough to keep the Federal Reserve from aggressively raising interest rates further.

  • Liz Cheney's Latest Fans: Democratic Donors

    WASHINGTON — As one of the nation’s biggest Democratic donors, film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg helped make Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton into Hollywood darlings. But this year, he is backing a surprise candidate: Rep. Liz Cheney, the staunchly conservative Wyoming Republican. “We agree on little, if anything,” Katzenberg said. “But she has done something that very, very few people in history have done, which is, she’s put her country over party and politics to stand in defense of our Constit

  • For the Fed, Easing Too Soon Risks Repeat of Stop-and-Go 1970s

    Just as it proved difficult for the Fed last year to tell when to start raising rates, it is tough to know when to stop. What happens if the economy begins slowing sharply but inflation stays high?

  • Biden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilBiden’s Quest for Saudi Oil Faces Reality-Check of Slim CapacityWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarEven if Joe Biden secures a pledge for more oil when he visits Saudi Arabia this week, it may do little to drive down the high fuel prices roiling the global economy.The US president’s visit to a country he once vowed to isolate

  • As Airline Stocks Have Fallen, the Companies Have Gotten Creative With Charging Passengers for Extras

    The major airlines have studied the practice of selling extras to passengers from the discount carriers. Then they’ve gotten creative.

  • What Pat Cipollone got wrong about Donald Trump in 2020

    In January 2020, Pat Cipollone argued removing Trump from office would “dangerously change our country and weaken forever all of our democratic institutions.” In January 2021, it seems Cipollone realized what he got wrong about the threat to democracy.

  • Murphy: Trump was told not to take action ‘for the sake of democracy’ after election by advisors

    In an exclusive interview with Meet the Press, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.), member of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, says former White House counsel Pat Cipollone’s testimony confirmed details about the advice former President Donald Trump received after the 2020 election.