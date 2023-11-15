How a hatred of go-go music led to a $100,000 Maryland Lottery win for former Baltimore cop

A former Baltimore City police officer won $100,000 from a scratch-off he passed on for years due to the cost.

Kenneth Matthew from Laurel, Maryland, won $100,000 playing the $30 scratch-off game. He bought his winning ticket at Central Exxon in Capitol Heights, which received a lottery bonus of $1,000, equal to 1% of the prize.

Matthew's journey to winning big begins with a clerk at Central Exxon. The employee loves go-go rhythms and call-response stylings, which are very popular in the DMV area. Matthew, however, has never been a fan of the genre and does not like to listen to it despite being from Maryland.

Whenever Matthew went to Central Exxon to buy lottery tickets, he would hear go-go music, which often sparked friendly arguments with the clerk.

On Nov. 1, Matthew was still determining which scratch-off ticket he wanted to buy. He usually prefers the $5 Ravens X5 instant ticket, but he was considering purchasing the $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off instead, even though he could buy six tickets for his regular game for the price of one Ca$h scratch-off ticket.

Matthew talked with the clerk regarding two scratch-off games and their benefits. During their discussion, the clerk mentioned something interesting about the $30 game. He said, "When you come in and buy that ticket, I'll turn the go-go music off." Matthew found that extra motivation compelling enough to purchase the $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off.

"It's the first time I played that card," he told the Maryland Lottery.

Matthew scratched a lottery ticket, scanned it with the lottery app, and thought he won $1,000. He later shared with a friend his experience with the instant ticket. After glancing at it, the friend recognized its true worth and informed Matthew that he had won 100 times more than he had initially thought.

"It's a blessing. It's a blessing," Matthew told the Maryland Lottery, grinning broadly after claiming the prize. A fan of Bonus Match 5 and scratch-offs, Matthew said he has occasionally won small prizes but never anything like this. His biggest win before was $1,000.

Story continues

According to the Maryland Lottery, Matthew plans to help his daughter pay for her college education with the winnings.

Persistence pays: 'King of scratchers' wins $5 million California Lottery prize sticking to superstition

Former police officer putting winnings toward daughter’s college costs

What is $100,000 Ca$h game?

The $100,000 Ca$h game is a scratch-off launched in September. Matthew's win is the third of 65 top prizes, with 37 $5,000 prizes and others ranging from $30 to $500.

What are the odds of winning $100,000 Ca$h game?

The chances of winning a prize are 1 in 2.79.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in-person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kenneth Matthew's dislike of go-go music leads to Maryland Lottery win