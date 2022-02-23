U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.75
    +24.75 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    +153.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,976.00
    +113.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.90
    +15.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.50
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0510
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,115.43
    +969.76 (+2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.69
    +34.40 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Havas Health & You Announces Expansion Across APAC, Including Southeast Asia (SEA) Village

·3 min read

Leadership Additions Help Bolster Network's Presence in Region as Demand for Health Expertise Continues to Grow Exponentially

SINGAPORE, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ -- In the next decade, APAC will represent 40% of total growth in global health spending, expanding at a rate almost double that of the rest of the world – making both presence and investment in APAC more critical than ever. To help Havas Health & You (HH&Y) meet the needs of this exponential growth and of the global brands across their portfolio of clients, the network today announced the expansion of its Southeast Asia (SEA) Village, bringing the unique business model to bolster capabilities in the region. HH&Y has made significant investments in senior leadership to support this expansion; in particular, hiring Jini Mathai as Regional Business Strategy Director for SEA. With HH&Y's growth in Asia at over 20% per annum, this move compliments its 2021 launch of a regional hub under the leadership of Susan Josi, Managing Director, SEA & Middle East (ME). Located in Singapore, Jini has nearly two decades of experience providing strategic guidance for clients across health specialties, and his expertise alongside Susan's offers global and local health brands a range of much-needed capabilities across the region.

(PRNewsfoto/Havas Health &amp; You)
(PRNewsfoto/Havas Health & You)

APAC is home to almost 60% of our global population and includes some of the world's most populous countries. It is also very diverse, characterized by changing demographic trends as well as rapid urbanization in most countries. As the population grows, the opportunities exist two-fold – firstly for global brands who want a fluent and meaningful presence across APAC, but also for regional brands looking to expand who would benefit from the breadth and size of the world's largest health network in HH&Y.

"I'm excited to take forward this unique collaborative Village model which is ideal for a region experiencing such rapid innovation and change," said Jini Mathai, Regional Business Strategy Director, HH&Y SEA. "The pandemic has been a catalyst for health brands to explore novel engagement models. HH&Y is well poised to cater to this through its rich experience in music, gamification and innovation which totally differentiates us as an agency. Our digital innovation lab is one of a kind and helps use scientific creativity to develop solutions for real unmet human needs. I look forward to unlocking this power of innovation through our Village model for our client partners in the region."

This move further solidifies the activity of HH&Y across 9 countries in APAC – Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The network is the market leader in China and Japan and is continuing to recruit in India, Singapore, and the Philippines to expand capabilities across these markets.

"Continued growth in the region means that the health world must unquestionably stay attuned to this growing pool of talent, incredible innovation and expansive population," said Charles Houdoux, CEO APAC & LATAM, HH&Y. "Our unmatched expertise here offers brands both locally and globally tremendous opportunity, and with the partnership of Vivendi, Havas and our broader network, we are poised to continue to lead as we double down on our capabilities in digital transformation, multichannel engagement through data, content and much more."

About Havas Health & You
Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/havas-health--you-announces-expansion-across-apac-including-southeast-asia-sea-village-301487799.html

SOURCE Havas Health & You

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c8321.html

Recommended Stories

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanction

  • Oil Steadies as U.S. Avoids Harsh Sanctions, Iran Nears Endgame

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pared gains as U.S. President Joe Biden appeared to avoid implementing the harshest sanctions against Russia while Iran nuclear diplomacy seemed nearer to a conclusion that could provide some relief to global energy markets.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions:

  • Russia’s Contentious Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Is Dead for Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is all but dead. At least for now.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donetsk and Luhansk Matter to Putin and the WestGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz effectively froze the $11-billion link’s approval

  • How Ukraine Crisis Threatens Even Higher Oil, Gas and Food Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Tensions over Ukraine are ratcheting up, with the prospect of sanctions on Russia threatening to further raise prices of commodities key to the global economyMost Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionEU and U.K. Propose Sanctions to Confront Putin: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Stocks Slip on Ukraine Shock; Oil Gains: Markets WrapStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets W

  • Data Centers Are Up Against a Big Challenge

    Demand for data center capacity has soared in recent years, driven by rapid growth in data. As a result, the industry completed a record number of new data centers last year. While demand for data infrastructure isn't slowing, the industry is starting to feel the impact of global supply chain issues.

  • Shake Shack's Charts Are Improving But Still Shaky

    We last reviewed the charts of Shake Shack on January 11 and told Real Money readers that "I am not convinced that I should chase SHAK here, but I will consider buying a pullback." The share price of SHAK weakened into late January and then bounced only to suffer a more recent pullback. In this updated daily bar chart of SHAK, below, we can see that the rally into February stopped short of the declining 200-day moving average line.

  • The Ukraine-Russia conflict is battering India’s stock market

    The crisis is likely to strain household budgets in the coming days as crude oil prices have spiralled.

  • Krispy Kreme CEO talks donut demand, price increases, and expansion plans

    Krispy Kreme CEO&nbsp;Mike Tattersfield joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, price increases as inflation rises, and plans for expansion and innovation.

  • Why Macy's Stock Dropped Today

    A requested spinoff will not occur, but the retailer could emerge stronger as an omnichannel leader.

  • Ukraine crisis could send California gas prices even higher

    The average price for regular gas set a new California record of $4.74 a gallon. Here's why prices are expected to surge even more.

  • Macy’s Inc. Soars in Q4, No Spinoff of Dot-com

    The omnichannel retailer said its better off sticking to its Polaris strategy involving growing digital, private label and off-mall specialty stores rather than separating its dot-com and brick-and-mortar stores into separate businesses.

  • Does Amazon Not Want To Consolidate?

    Amazon's reported 2021 acquisition total is $496 million and its $8.45 billion deal to acquire MGM Studios is under FTC review.

  • Fears oil could hit $140 as Germany cancels Nord Stream 2 and Putin sends troops to Ukraine

    Oil and gas prices spiked and stocks were rattled as sanctions for Russia loom over actions in Ukraine

  • Germany Puts Nord Stream 2 Pipeline On Hold Amid Ukraine Crisis, Raising Supply Worry

    Berlin is reassessing the Russian natural-gas project despite Europe’s winter of surging prices and concern over future supplies.

  • Billionaire investor launches battle against McDonald's treatment of pigs

    One of Wall Street's most hard-nosed corporate raiders appears to be going soft in his old age.

  • Russia and Ukraine Affect These Commodity Markets Most

    Russia and Ukraine have outsize influence in some commodity markets, including natural gas and aluminum.

  • Stock Market Today 2/22: Dow Dives Nearly 500 Points, President Biden Unveils Sanctions

    Stocks end sharply lower as Russia's accelerating incursion in Ukraine puts global markets on the defensive Tuesday.

  • 49 Bitcoin Mining Rigs Detained by China Customs Over False Declaration

    Bitcoin mining and trading in the country is already banned but the authorities in China are continuing their crackdown on miners.

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.