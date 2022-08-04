Havas Health & You Partners with Datavant to Power Personalized Patient-Provider Advanced Intelligence Engine

Datavant

VersaiSM , a Havas Health & You solution, Creates privacy protected 360-degree View of Patient and Provider Journeys Powered by Connected Medical and Consumer Data Sets



NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, has partnered with Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the world's largest global health network – specializing in communications, education, and innovation – to power Versai’s patient and healthcare provider advanced intelligence engine. Versai enables HH&Y health and wellness clients to identify, predict, and respond to patients and providers with confidence and speed.

Versai’s advanced intelligence engine combines de-identified medical and consumer data, AI, technology and content to deliver personalized, omni-channel experiences that meet patient and healthcare provider (HCP) needs. Datavant will power Versai’s privacy and HIPAA compliant data connectivity with de-identified patient level matching, enabling the linkage of client 1st party data, 2nd and 3rd party data, survey data and engagement data.

“Engaging patients and physicians in health decisions starts with data that helps you understand their personal health experiences and needs,” said Pat Thistlethwaite, Chief Experience Officer at HH&Y. “Versai will enable clients to complete the picture of patients’ health and its impact on their lives, and engage health providers with personalized experiences to build stronger relationships with their brands.”

These rich, integrated patient datasets will support health and life sciences clients with multi-layered real world patient journey maps, comprehensive patient profiles, and predictive health intelligence for high precision targeting and engagement. Versai will provide similar insights about health professionals, enabling clients to understand each provider’s behavior as practitioners, their patient population, and their values as people. Together, these insights will help Versai create and orchestrate meaningful experiences that solve patients’ and providers’ problems in real time.

Story continues

“We are excited to partner with HH&Y to enable connectivity of patient and consumer data in a privacy protected manner,” noted Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “There is a need to have a fuller understanding of the factors that influence a person’s health which allows for better, data-backed decisions regarding patient care. The partnership between Datavant and HH&Y enables a richer view of patient journeys while protecting individual patient privacy.”

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today’s world.

Media Contacts:

Larine Hamied

Partner Marketing, Datavant

larine@datavant.com

Hannah Lindley

Global Communications, Havas Health & You

hannah.lindley@havas.com



