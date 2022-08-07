U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,145.19
    -6.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,803.47
    +76.65 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,657.55
    -63.03 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,921.82
    +15.37 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.53
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -14.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    -0.26 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0063 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    +0.1640 (+6.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    -0.0088 (-0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9700
    +1.9540 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,121.12
    -93.17 (-0.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.20
    -2.02 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

Ines Ferré
·Markets Reporter
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ^IXIC
  • ^NDX
  • WMT
  • ^GSPC
  • JNJ

A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) since November 2020.

Granted, the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) is still 20% down year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is 13% in the red. But the recent rally in the markets has some investors wondering if we're watching a turning point, and if it's safe to buy.

In continuation of our series “What to do in a bear market,” Yahoo Finance asked the experts.

Have the markets bottomed?

Permabull Tom Lee, co-founder and head of research at Fundstrat recently told investors “the 2022 bear market is over.” He argues the markets could hit new highs before the end of the year.

Meanwhile Rich Ross, Evercore ISI Senior Managing Director says we may be looking at a cyclical bull market.

"Look, I'm not saying today is day one of the next great secular bull market. But I'm telling you that we are probably in a cyclical bull market now," said Ross.

"The bear market that commenced back in January, February on an index level, is over. The lows are in. And we should now be buying dips rather than selling rips, as has been the case for the last six months," he added.

“When you think about an S&P that peaked around 4,800, I think 4,600 is a realistic upside target. I think 15 and change on the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) is a realistic upside target. Those are levels, that are worth playing for,” he added.

A bounce?

Others are calling the recent rise a bear market rally, or bounce.

“I think this is nothing more than a bear market bounce. We had the same thing back in March,” Oxbow Advisors managing partner Ted Oakley recently told Yahoo Finance Live.

“This looks very normal. You get these all along. We don’t see anything that would make you even remotely believe we’re into a new bull market here.”

The economic impacts of a worldwide slowdown haven't fully played out yet, argues Ann Berry, founder of Threadneedle Ventures.

“I don’t think that we are actually near a bottom quite yet. And the reason for that is that we haven’t really seen the full impact of what the global slowdown is going to do the US economy,” Berry recently said in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

“If we look at the S&P 500 we know that about 40% of revenue represented from companies in that index, come from international markets which are seeing a double whammy right now. The stronger US dollar and that fact that global demand is slowing down so volumes is going to be impaired,” she added.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Should investors be buying now? And if so, what?

In speaking about companies which are able to weather recessions, Berry noted, “What I am trying to do is shore up positions in businesses like JNJ (JNJ), companies like Walmart (WMT)."

"It's what I'm a fan of, where I do think we’ve seen cracks in valuation disproportionate relative to the stability of those businesses, and relative to navigate a recession and come out stronger on the other side,” she added.

Timing the bottom of a bear market is impossible, Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors wrote in a recent note to investors.

"While several capitulation indicators (e.g., sentiment) suggest the worst is behind us, we are cautious that we will see another leg lower as potential earnings growth becomes more realistic," she cautioned.

"However, for investors that have cash sitting on the sidelines, gradually adding as we navigate through the bottom of this bear is recommended. Especially into those areas that may have already priced in peak pessimism and have already seen earnings estimates adjust accordingly (e.g., small and midcap)," added Horneman.

Mona Mahajan, Edward Jones senior investment strategist told Yahoo Finance Live a longer-term rally will require reining in inflation.

“If we start to see inflation rollover in earnest, you know, call it two, three, maybe and four inflation readings lower, that's when we really could see, you know, the Fed in earnest start to not only move at a more gradual pace, but perhaps endorse a pause or so. And that's when equities, we think, and markets broadly, will sustain a more, or mount a more, sustainable rally. That's when you may start to see the growth parts of the market really pick up. So we'd say now, defensively oriented and tilted,” she said.

“But if we gradually start layering in some of that growth as a barbell or a complement to your defensive positioning in the months ahead, that really puts together a nice portfolio that could be set up nicely as we enter the back half of this year in 2023,” she said.

A move back towards the June lows, and even lower is possible, says Mike Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.

“We think the June lows are vulnerable at the index level,” Wilson told Yahoo Finance Live on Friday. “We do think those June lows will be taken out at the index level. But at the stock level there’s probably many stocks that have already bottomed at that June low and that’s the name of the game- we're trying to pick the right spots to be."

Wilson went on to say, “What I would suggest to the listeners, is that you wait for this retest sometime in the fall, as the numbers come down and as we go through the old lows, towards 3,500 maybe [on the S&P 500]. That’s where you begin to start accumulating. Because that next low, will be the more sustainable one, that we think could lead to truly the next bull market which could be as early as next year."

Will investors know when they see true capitulation?

“Keep in mind the last part of these bear markets are usually kind of the most vicious because you finally get that capitulation which you really haven’t seen yet," said Wilson.

“We saw some selling of course in the spring. People were kind of bearish, but we haven't seen any true fear. We’ve seen people kind of more agitated — and irritable about losing money. But not really fearful. And I think that’s still coming," he added.

Capitulation happens when we stop asking about it, Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers recently told Yahoo Finance Live.

"We haven't given up all hope," noted Sosnick, as people are still asking when is it time to buy stocks.

"The real capitulation happens when people say, 'Oh God. I don't even — don't talk to me about this anymore,'" he says.

Ines is a markets reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @ines_ferre

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Shiller: 'We have a lot of ingredients that might lead to a recession'

    Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller predicts the housing slowdown is a sign that a recession may be on the way.

  • The Inflation Reduction Act 'could be the most impactful climate legislation of our lifetimes': SunRun CEO

    The Inflation Reduction Act is moving through the Senate, and the legislation is being hailed as perhaps the most important climate bill in modern times.

  • Wall St Week Ahead: Inflation data may seal fate of unloved U.S. stock rally

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rally in U.S. stocks that has powered on despite skepticism from Wall St faces a reality check in the coming week, as key inflation data threatens to shut the door on expectations of a dovish shift from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 has walked a tightrope this summer, rising 13% from its mid-June lows on hopes that the Fed will end its market-bruising rate increases sooner than anticipated. A blowout U.S. jobs number on Friday bolstered the case for more Fed hikes but barely dented stocks – the S&P fell less than 0.2% on the day and eked out its third straight week of gains.

  • Reconciliation package includes $4B for Western drought resilience

    The reconciliation package slated for a congressional vote this weekend includes $4 billion in new funding for the drought pummeling the Western U.S. The package, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, includes the new funding specifically for the Bureau of Reclamation to address the 22-year drought, the worst to hit the region since the year 800,…

  • Investors Brace for More Market Volatility as Earnings Estimates Slump

    Now that Wall Street analysts are cutting profit estimates at a faster pace than usual, some anticipate another stretch of turbulence in the stock market.

  • Inflation: Why Mohamed El-Erian is concerned about 'collateral damage'

    Renowned economist Mohamed El-Erian believes inflation will come down by the end of the year but “will be sticky.”

  • Texans coach Lovie Smith says Derek Stingley ‘right on schedule,’ but iffy for Saints

    Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says Derek Stingley is "right on schedule" but would not say whether the rookie CB plays vs. the New Orleans Saints.

  • How a 30-something TikToker with 1.5 years of finance experience became Gen Z’s finfluencer version of Warren Buffett

    Humphrey Yang’s personal finance TikToks garnered 3.3 million followers in three years as he became Gen Z's most trusted source of financial advice.

  • Amazon workers plot wave of strikes as pay row escalates

    Amazon workers are preparing to unleash a wave of strikes at its British warehouses in coming days as a row over pay and conditions escalates.

  • Leslie's, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earnings Haven't Escaped The Attention Of Investors

    Leslie's, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:LESL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x might make it look like a sell right now...

  • The Great Disconnect of Government Job Surveys

    If the labor market is so strong, why has the labor force participation rate not budged? The labor force participation rate, at 62.1%, and the employment-population ratio, at 60%, were little changed over the month. In July, average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 15 cents, or 0.5%, to $32.27.

  • Fintech Firm Paytm’s Quarterly Loss Widens Almost 70% on Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, India’s leading digital payments brand, said its first-quarter loss widened by almost 70% on higher costs, and reiterated that the company is on track to hit operational profitability by September 2023.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening St

  • Daly Says Fed Is ‘Far From Done Yet’ on Bringing Inflation Down

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested a 50 basis-point rate increase isn’t locked in at the US central bank’s next policy meeting, saying the Federal Reserve is “far from done yet” in bringing down inflation.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tigh

  • Exotic Bond Issuers Flee to Private Markets as Uncertainty Swirls

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies that issue exotic bonds are having a tough time getting deals done as macro-economic uncertainty rises and investors seek refuge in plain vanilla transactions. So, they are turning to a more traditional ally: private debt. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake M

  • How One Grocery Chain in Pennsylvania Is Preparing for a Downturn

    Pennsylvania-based Karns Foods said it is readjusting prices weekly and dropping some products as consumers become more cost-conscious and recession fears grow.

  • Q3 outlook forecasts cloudy days ahead for fintech M&A

    Last week, Paystand — a blockchain-enabled B2B payments startup — announced it had acquired Mexican fintech Yaydoo — creating a new unicorn in the resulting new entity. Execs from the two startups say the combined company will have processed over $5 billion in payments and built a network of over 500,000 connected businesses by creating B2B DeFi payment networks in both the U.S. and Mexico. In announcing the deal, they said: “DeFi-enabled B2B payment networks that are on chain can unlock transformative working capital efficiencies, and make financial services more fair and open, especially in developing markets like LATAM.”

  • 2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    A real estate investment trust and a business development company each send passive income to shareholders a dozen times a year.

  • After Uvalde school shooting, here are lawmakers’ key findings in investigative report

    The committee released the report on July 17.

  • Fox Business’ Charles Payne: Investors Should Focus on ‘Balance, Safety and Patience’ in 2022

    Charles Payne is the host of Fox Business Network's "Making Money with Charles Payne" and a frequent contributor to Fox News Channel. Payne began his career on Wall Street in 1985 as an...

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the qua